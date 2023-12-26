ÖSV ski jumping future: “We have extremely talented jumpers”

#ÖSV #ski #jumping #future #extremely #talented #jumpers

Austria’s ski jumpers are on the rise!

Led by high-flyer Stefan Kraft, the ÖSV Eagles got off to a strong start to the season.

In addition to leader Kraft, who has already won five competitions this winter and dominated at times, Jan Hörl in particular was able to show off three podium places. The 25-year-old is currently fifth overall.

21-year-old Daniel Tschofenig also managed to make it onto the podium this winter; he is in the top 15 of the overall World Cup in eleventh place, like Michael Hayböck (12th) and Manuel Fettner (15th).

In the Nations Cup, Red-White-Red is in a close duel with the equally strong Germans.

“We are lucky that we have a lot of good people in the team,” says ÖSV head coach Andreas Widhölzl LAOLA1 the potential of his team.

But Austria’s eagles not only spread their wings powerfully at the top of the world, but also in “deeper realms”.

“We have a lot of good people in the second team and also a few young ones who will step up in the future,” notes Widhölzl. “We are really well positioned in Austria and have extremely talented jumpers in all groups.”

ÖSV youngsters: eight-fold victory and more

In the Continental Cup, the level below the World Cup, Austria has two victories by Clemens Leitner and four more podium finishes after four competitions so far.

In the overall ranking, the two World Cup proven Clemens Aigner (30 years) and Clemens Leitner (25 years) are at the top, as are Maximilian Ortner (21 years/10th place), Jonas Schuster (20/11th), Markus Müller ( 21/12.), and Stephan Embacher (17/14.) can be found in the top 15.

For comparison: The remaining places go to Norway (3x), Germany (3x), Slovenia (2x) and Poland (1x).

In the past five seasons, the overall winner came from Austria four times. In the previous season, Norway had the top three.

In addition to the Continental Cup, there is also the Alpine Cup and the FIS Cup.

“For ski jumping in Austria, the entire system, it is extremely important that you have young people who are pushing forward and starting to take over.” ÖSV head coach Andreas Widhölzl

Red-white-red dominates in the FIS Cup. In all four competitions of the season so far, the podium consisted only of Austrians. Most recently there was an eight-fold ÖSV victory in Notodden, Norway.

There are no fewer than eleven Austrians in the top 15 of the overall ranking, with Stefan Rainer (24 years old) at the top ahead of Francisco Mörth (24) and Timon-Pascal Kahofer (24).

Also there: Marco Wörgötter (21), Niklas Bachlinger (22), Ulrich Wohlgenannt (29), David Hagen (21), Markus Rupitsch (26), Andre Fussenegger (20), Stephan Embacher (17) and Jonas Schuster (20 ).

In each of the past three seasons, the ÖSV has been in the top three in the overall standings.

In the first two competitions of the winter in the Alpine Cup there were Austrian double victories by Simon Steinberger (18 years old) and Johannes Pölz (18), who also lead the overall ranking.

With Fabian Held (17), Lukas Haagen (17), Clemens Vinatzer (18), Jannik Morin (19) and Tobias Hussl (19) there are five other Austrians in the top 15. Slovakia is also well represented with four athletes, Germany (3) and Switzerland (1) make up the remaining four jumpers in the top 15.

“For ski jumping in Austria, the entire system, it is extremely important that you have young people who are pushing forward and starting to take over,” emphasizes Widhölzl.

The emerging young talent challenges the veterans, who in turn provide inspiration for the youngsters. “It’s a motivation for the boys. They know: Okay, that’s where I want to go and that’s where I have to orient myself,” said Widhölzl.

“Monster task”: Quota regulation gives Widhölzl a headache

The breadth of good jumpers is both a blessing and a curse for the ÖSV head coach.

Due to the stricter quota regulations in the World Cup this season (five instead of the previous six starters per nation), Widhölzl is almost spoiled for choice as to who he will field in the top league.

“We currently have six places because we have a quota place from the Continental Cup in the fall, but sometimes we don’t have that place. Then I only have room for five people and have to put another one out,” explains Widhölzl.

“You actually have to leave a good one at home who has the potential to always jump into the top 15. That’s not good,” says the head coach, preparing for “difficult decisions” over the course of the winter.

This makes it all the more important to get or maintain the quota place through the Continental Cup.

“It will be difficult for us to bring this together. The Germans and Norwegians are in the same situation as we are. A few good people always have to leave the World Cup – which of course improves the quality of the Continental Cup,” says Widhölzl. “But that makes it a monster task.”

