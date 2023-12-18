ÖSV star Franziska Gritsch starts a private team with the association coach

#ÖSV #star #Franziska #Gritsch #starts #private #team #association #coach

On Monday at 9 a.m. it became official what had been rumored at the Ski World Cup for some time: Franziska Gritsch and the Austrian Ski Association are going their separate ways in the future. The 26-year-old will initially work with a specially created private team for the rest of this season and will do all the training and travel herself. The background to the story: There was and is not only a professional relationship between Gritsch and the technicians’ assistant coach, Florian Stengg, but also a private one. The – logical – consequence: The association withdrew Stengg from the group, which Gritsch did not accept. She doesn’t trust the other coaches and only wants to work with Stengg.

Last week it was agreed to try the separate route. “Franziska will prepare independently but remain a member of the squad. She will continue to follow the association’s clothing guidelines and will retain her head sponsor. We will also pay for her travel to the races and accommodation, but she has to organize the training herself,” said General Secretary Christian Scherer in Alta Badia and added: “We have agreed with her partner Florian Stengg on an amicable termination of the employment relationship. Both want to push forward with their project for the rest of the season, then we agreed to get together again.”

Franzi Gritsch wants to go his own way with Florian Stengg. © Ski Austria/GEPA/EXPA

The sporting director Herbert Mandl made it clear: “The relationship between Franzi and Florian has developed, it is a solid relationship. And a thing that cannot and will not be prevented. But it’s not acceptable in the team and wouldn’t be fair to his teammates either.” That’s why Stengg left the group and was offered another job. This, in turn, did not please Gritsch: “She really wanted to continue training with him and no longer trusts the other trainers. She wants to make things right with him.”

Separate training, separate trips, separate hotels

But the path won’t be easy: joint training sessions with ÖSV teams are out of the question; Gritsch and her team have to organize these themselves. In addition, the 26-year-old will not be allowed to stay in the hotels where the team is staying. She has to pay for her trainer herself as well as various training courses. But Gritsch could not be dissuaded from her decision. The fact that she insists on her opinion was already the case at the beginning of the corona pandemic, when she refused to be vaccinated and was therefore not allowed to compete in the World Cup. At that time, however, she switched to the European Cup and, as the overall winner, secured places in the World Cup. At that time coach in the European Cup: Florian Stengg.

Her service man will be provided to her by the Head company, but in the future he will be registered with the ski manufacturer association “SRS”. So there should be as few points of contact as possible with the association and the athletes.

Of course, there will also be changes in the association’s technical team: Meinrad Tatschl, who once worked with Anna Veith and was most recently assigned to runners who are struggling to return after injuries, is returning to the team as an assistant coach.

ÖSV remains open and ready to talk at any time about Gritsch’s possible return to training with the team, the association said in a statement.