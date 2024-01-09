Other sources of cereals and proteins in diets of weaned piglets – Abstracts

#sources #cereals #proteins #diets #weaned #piglets #Abstracts

An important approach to stabilizing the intestinal health of weaned piglets is the optimization of intestinal microbial colonization and a promising strategy is the inclusion of fiber in the diet. The objective of this study was to investigate the effect of high-fiber rye and canola meal, compared to wheat and soybean meal, on fiber digestibility and the composition and metabolic activity of the gut microbiota. At weaning, 88 piglets were assigned to four treatment groups: wheat/soybean meal, wheat/canola meal, rye/soybean meal, and rye/canola meal. The dietary inclusion level was 48% for rye and wheat, 25% for soybean meal, and 30% for canola meal. The piglets were euthanized at 33 days for the collection of digesta and feces. Samples were analyzed for dry matter digestibility and non-starch polysaccharides, bacterial metabolites, and relative abundance of microbiota.

Rye-based diets had a higher concentration of soluble non-starch polysaccharides compared to wheat-based diets. Diets based on canola meal had more insoluble non-starch polysaccharides than those based on soybean meal. Piglets fed rye showed greater colonic and fecal digestibility of non-starch polysaccharides. Piglets fed canola meal had lower colonic and fecal digestibility of non-starch polysaccharides compared to those fed soybean meal. Rye increased the concentration of short-chain fatty acids in the jejunum and colon compared to wheat. Piglets fed canola meal showed a lower jejunum concentration of short-chain fatty acids compared to those fed soybean meal. The relative abundance of Firmicutes was greater and that of Proteobacteria lower in piglets fed rye compared to those fed wheat. Canola meal reduced Firmicutes and increased the Actinobacteria (jejunum, colon, feces: Proteobacteria in jejunum and Bacteroidetes in colon). Despite a similar composition of the colonic microbiota, the greater amount and solubility of non-starch polysaccharides in rye resulted in an increase in fermentative activity compared to wheat. The high amount of insoluble dietary fiber in canola meal-based diets reduced bacterial metabolic activity and caused a shift toward insoluble fiber-degrading bacteria.

More research focusing on host-microbiota interaction is needed to improve feeding concepts with specific use of dietary fiber.

