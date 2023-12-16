Other than Dacia, this car is even cheaper and super reliable: everyone will buy it

#Dacia #car #cheaper #super #reliable #buy

Dacia now finds itself having to face a new rival, with a company very close to it that has created a crazy model.

In recent years the love and passion of the majority of automotive customers towards the Dacia. In fact, the Romanian company has demonstrated that it can produce high-level cars and keep costs very advantageous, truly looking at all possible customers.

Here is Dacia's rival

The Romanian giant has shown that it is willing to meet the needs of its customers, considering how it can create small cars or SUVs at a good price. Specifically, the company has decided to focus on an LPG engine, which is currently the absolute flagship of the company. Dacia.

Despite this, the electric range also deserves to be developed, even if it will happen slowly given the costs. The Dacia Spring is a reality that is greatly appreciated, with the results in the sales phase that are evident, with this car that presents dimensions worthy of a compact city car, with a length of 373 cm, a width of 162 cm and a height of 152 cm.

It is a perfect car for getting around the city and is approved for a maximum of four people. The engine allows it to deliver only a maximum of 45 horsepower, with the peak speed being 125 km/h, while the autonomy between one charge and another is 230 km. The starting cost is only 21.450 Euroan extremely advantageous value considering that it is an electric, but now the Romanian company must be careful of an internal rival.

AllView CityZen: Dacia’s Romanian rival

Apparently a series of companies are born in Romania that aim to develop city mobility while keeping costs very advantageous. In fact, he demonstrates it as the AllView, company based in Brasov, has decided to start the production of a truly intriguing and above all low-cost city car: the CityZen.

AllView CityZen

Not everyone knows this brand which in Romania is well known for being one of the main telephone companies, also capable of having created some top-level smartphones. There CityZen it is the first car model from the Romanian company and is based on the Chinese car BAW Yuanbaocon AllView CityZen which the name only for Romania market.

It is a small vehicle, with a length of 316 cm, a width of 150 cm and a height of 158 cm. The car in question is exclusively electric, with the possibility of remaining on the road for an autonomy that can vary between 120 and 170 km, depending on the type of model chosen.

The AllView believes very much in this model, so much so that it will offer a 5-year warranty, with the purchase price, as can be read from bucharestdailynews.com, which starts only from 7990 Euros. An opportunity that deserves to be seized, with Dacia therefore finding itself competing at home, with this city car that is close to becoming popular.