otherwise monotonous athletes flourish on the ice / Article

The large-scale event took place here in Kaunas, a three and a half hour drive away, but not in Latvia, which is a bit cold. The organizers also invited Denis Vasiļjeva and Sofja Stepčenko to sample demonstrations, which once again prove that Latvia’s best masters are able to excite both fans and judges.

Latvia’s best figure skater Vasiļjevs loves to enjoy other arts and find something to apply in his sport. For Vasiļjev, our and the world star, the championship in Kaunas was special – it was here that the Daugavpils competed for the first time outside of Latvia 15 years ago.

“When I was little, I didn’t understand anything yet. For me, figure skating was such that I didn’t even know what I was doing here,” said Denis. “Today, when I’m grown up, it reminds me of good and bad experiences outside of figure skating for those 15 years.”

Vasiliev’s coach, Stefans Lambiels, emphasizes that Denis, at the age of 24, is at the peak of his sports career, when he should reach his peak.

“At this stage of life, 24-25 years old, I remember from myself, it is a moment when you are physically stronger, you know what you want, everything is in balance,” said Lambiel. “Dennis has to take the best from now on to show it because he is in the best shape of his life.”

Figure skating requires investing a lot of work, which is comparable to the time invested every day in any other profession, said figure skating coach Olga Kovalkova.

“Special fitness, general fitness, choreography, all of them jazzy, warming up, cooling down. I’ll say it this way – professional sports is the same as a profession,” emphasized coach Kovalkova. “You go to work for eight hours, they train for eight hours.”

Training hours are mostly spent alone, as a result of which most figure skaters are loners who thrive on the ice alone.

There, the athletes take every charge of energy given by the stars, the ice and the spectators. Her own performance on the ice after the last chord is of minor importance for a smile.

“Acting, I guess. They’re practicing in front of the mirror how they’re going to look. It is!” coach Kovalkova described figure skaters’ concern for their image. “Who in the audience wants to see some kind of crooked face that something didn’t work out or they don’t like it? Even if they’re in pain, they shouldn’t show that they’re in pain.”

Vasiliev does not consider himself to be so much alone as to avoid society, but he wants to spend a lot of time with himself to understand the world.

“I really like to read books. It’s not that I don’t like living in social companies, but I need a lot of time to discuss with myself what’s going on,” said Dennis. “In general, I live a lot in my head, but it’s not just because of sports. I have a great desire to understand the world and see it through my prism.”

Denis Vasiliev is warming up for the European Championship

Photo: LTV screenshot

Dennis is a figure skater with his routine before going out on the ice. Don’t see him on the warm-up field – every time he finds his own corner. Figure skaters are all-round athletes – give them a ball, they can play basketball, give them a stick, and a figure skater would not be lost in hockey, floorball or any other sport.

Understanding his body, Dennis has even taken a liking to various mixed martial arts.

“I’ve been doing this for five years. That [aizraušanās ar cīņu mākslām] already started with Stefan Lambiel, but he didn’t like it because it hurt afterwards. However, there is a lot that is required from other arts that are related,” emphasized Vasiliev. “For example, when I have to make a jump, it requires a lot of energy in a very short time. We work a little outside the box – at least in our heads and beliefs. Martial arts are very good at finding that edge.”

Vasiliev’s coach Lambiels appreciates the athlete’s passion.

“Dennis loves to get the character of a fighter through martial arts, he gets to know himself more,” Lambiel explained. “Through them, he gains aggressiveness to achieve his goals. For Denis, it is one of the things that allows him to realize himself.”

Figure skaters are simply pleasant people – simple, even a bit shy people who explode on the ice rink.

Vasiliev has fans all over the world, and the Daugava native finds time to meet them at every major competition. Also in Kaunas at ten o’clock on Saturday morning, a large crowd of fans questioned Denis at a special event.

“It’s a world of fans and they do it the way they do it. I don’t even know how it happens,” Vasiliyev admitted. “However, every time they organize such an event very well. It is very nice to be a part of it.”

Self-organization of fans at such meetings only shows what Denis Vasiliev means in world figure skating. Fans have special social network groups, where they agree on a suitable meeting time for everyone, but then the place and time are already announced to Denis’s team. Self-presentation, the content of conversations is so philosophical that Denis is compared to the Greek philosopher Plato.

Vasiļjevs, the Latvian ice figure skating philosopher, wants to reach his maximum at this year’s world championship and the 2026 Olympic Games.

“Enjoy figure skating, come to understand skating, to understand a little bit what it is,” Vasiliev invited young fans. “Be inspired by the art that comes from it. Sport is sport, but there is so much beauty in it. Get over yourself.”

On the other hand, coach Kovalkova reminds that everyone is one family in figure skating.

“When letters come from the ISU, from the International Federation, they never say “Dear friends” [mīļie draugi]. It always says “Dear skating family!” Skating family. We are really a family, we all know each other, we all know those kids, referees and coaches.”