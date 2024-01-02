Our Ataturk principles have not been open to discussion.

#Ataturk #principles #open #discussion

Turkish Football Federation published a statement regarding the Super Cup scandal in Riyadh. In the announcement on TFF’s official website, “We believe that politics should never interfere with sports.” His words were included. On the other hand, it was stated that national values ​​and Ataturk’s principles were discussed.

The Super Cup match, which resulted in the decision of Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray not to play after the Saudi authorities did not allow Atatürk materials, was postponed to a later date.

TFF announced that they received an offer from SMC (Saudi Media Company / Riyadh Season) about organizing the eventful match in Arabia, and pointed out that the organization decision was made with the approval of both clubs.

Following the crisis that occurred 4 days ago, TFF issued a statement for the first time in response to the allegations about Atatürk, and gave information about whether President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was involved in the process.

Here is TFF’s statement on Riyadh:

As the Turkish Football Federation, we believe that politics should never interfere with sports. Based on this belief and our transparent cooperation with our two distinguished clubs, we would like to clarify some important issues about the 2023 Turkcell Super Cup – Riyadh process: The proposal to play the 2023 Turkcell Super Cup match in Riyadh was conveyed to our federation by SMC (Saudi Media Company / Riyadh Season) and signed with the approval of both our clubs. All allegations that our President was involved in this process in any way are unfounded. Our national values ​​and Ataturk’s principles have not been open to discussion at any stage of the process. Claims to the contrary are unfounded, malicious and a provocation aimed at the integrity of our nation. In accordance with the FIFA Statutes, the relevant competition is subject to the FIFA Instructions on the Organization of International Matches. All requirements and procedures that should be applied in international matches are also valid for this match. As the Turkish Football Federation, we emphasize that we will never allow efforts to use sports, which is the most important unifying force of our society, for different purposes, and we express that we will continue to work determinedly to make Turkish football famous with success. We present it to the public.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Super Cup match, planned to be played in the capital of Saudi Arabia, came to a deadlock when some of the demands of Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray were not accepted by the Saudis.

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray wanted to go to the field with banners bearing Atatürk’s words and wear Atatürk t-shirts during the warm-up. However, it was claimed that Saudi officials raided the dressing rooms of both teams with police to confiscate Ataturk materials.

Journalist Atilla Türker, who was in Riyadh during the events, said in the “Point Atışı” program on Sözcü TV that the Saudi Deputy Minister of Sports said, “This place is governed by the kingdom. We will not allow you to put on a Republic show.” He explained that he used the expressions.