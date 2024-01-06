«Our emotional well-being has a lot to do with the people we love»

#emotional #wellbeing #lot #people #love

Agifes recently held a meeting in Irun aimed at analyzing the needs of Bidosota families who live with people with mental health problems. In that talk, the Gipuzkoa association presented the conclusions of the study carried out by Salud Mental Euskadi in this area, which reveals some data that illustrates the reality of many homes in the region: in fact, according to Eustat data, in Bidasoaldea there are 9,175 homes in the who lives with someone who has had or has some type of mental health problem.

“We are at a time when there is a lot of talk about mental health,” psychologist Iker Arrizabalaga, from Agifes, said during the meeting. Since the pandemic, “a fairly large increase” in problems of this type has been observed. “It is evident that attention to behavioral or emotional disorders has increased.” Arrizabalaga recalled the importance of addressing this problem “from different points.”

Caregivers profile



In the case of Agifes, its work focuses on offering support to families of people who have mental health problems. 80% of the participants in the study carried out by Salud Mental Euskadi work as caregivers, who “take charge or continuously monitor” the person suffering from a disorder. Among those surveyed, “four out of ten are undergoing psychological or pharmacological treatment, and half have required specialized care at least on some occasion as a result of the emotional impact that the responsibility of care has on them.” Six out of ten people stated that their family relationships had suffered due to the situation, and in three out of ten families there are breakups and separations. Leisure time and social relationships decreased significantly for the majority of caregivers, “especially in the case of women and family members who live with the affected people.” Regarding the profile of those who carry out this work, 80% are over 50 years old, “and it is mostly women, and especially mothers, who assume care.”

In summary, caring for the disease, in addition to “financial expenses” in many cases, also implies renunciations in different areas: work, training, social… The work of Agifes and associations dedicated to caring for families is of special relevance. to improve this situation: according to the study, “nine out of ten people are satisfied with the support received from the associations.”

In his talk, Iker Arrizabalaga stressed the importance of the family “having a space for support. “Emotional well-being has a lot to do with the people we love.” Within the framework of the study carried out by Salud Mental Euskadi, a series of proposals for improvement are included, such as, for example, moving towards “a model in which the family is included in the therapeutic process.”

A space for mutual support



Esme, a member of the Agifes support group that meets “more or less” every two weeks at Espacio Palmera Montero, also participated in the meeting, and in which “we are all women.” In these meetings “we learn, we value each other and we support each other. We have a lot to say, and a lot to understand. Especially in the first moments when a family faces the situation that one of its members has a mental health problem, “we feel lost.” In the support groups “Agifes provides us with a lot of information about the resources we can have, our rights and duties.” Furthermore, she stressed, “what is said in the group, stays in the group.”