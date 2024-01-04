Our first broadcast of 2024 – Kosmonautix.cz

#broadcast #Kosmonautix.cz

Not even three days have passed since 2024, and we are already waiting for the first live and Czech-commented broadcast in the new year. In the center of attention this time will be the Falcon 9, which is supposed to transport the Ovzon-3 telecommunications satellite weighing less than two tons for the Swedish-American company Ovzon AB to the transition orbit to the geostationary orbit. The first stage of the rocket will fly for the tenth time, but the landing site, the LZ-1 area, will be very unusual. It is very unusual for a stage not to land on a sea platform when flying to a geostationary transition track. However, thanks to the low weight of the cargo, it will be possible this time.

Final overview:

  • Start time and date: January 4 at 0:04 CET
  • Start location: Rampa SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, Florida
  • Rocket: Falcon 9 Block 5 (first stage of B1076, which will make its tenth flight)
  • Primary load: Communications satellite
  • Cargo weight: Cca 1800 kg
  • Delivery Orbit: Traverse transition to geostationary
  • First stage: The first stage will attempt to land on the LZ-1 area

We will start our broadcast about 15 minutes before the start, i.e. around 23:50 CET. If you’re interested in joining the chat, click on the video title in the upper left corner to take you to the YouTube page for that broadcast.

﻿

Sources of information:
https://www.elonx.cz/
https://everydayastronaut.com/

Image Sources:

Contact the author: report errors, inaccuracies, comments

