Our first broadcast of 2024 – Kosmonautix.cz

Not even three days have passed since 2024, and we are already waiting for the first live and Czech-commented broadcast in the new year. In the center of attention this time will be the Falcon 9, which is supposed to transport the Ovzon-3 telecommunications satellite weighing less than two tons for the Swedish-American company Ovzon AB to the transition orbit to the geostationary orbit. The first stage of the rocket will fly for the tenth time, but the landing site, the LZ-1 area, will be very unusual. It is very unusual for a stage not to land on a sea platform when flying to a geostationary transition track. However, thanks to the low weight of the cargo, it will be possible this time.
Final overview:
- Start time and date: January 4 at 0:04 CET
- Start location: Rampa SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, Florida
- Rocket: Falcon 9 Block 5 (first stage of B1076, which will make its tenth flight)
- Primary load: Communications satellite
- Cargo weight: Cca 1800 kg
- Delivery Orbit: Traverse transition to geostationary
- First stage: The first stage will attempt to land on the LZ-1 area
We will start our broadcast about 15 minutes before the start, i.e. around 23:50 CET. If you’re interested in joining the chat, click on the video title in the upper left corner to take you to the YouTube page for that broadcast.
