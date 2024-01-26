Our good advice for sitting well at the office (and stretching discreetly!)

#good #advice #sitting #office #stretching #discreetly

Many French people spend their days behind a desk. The problem: they sit poorly and therefore suffer from musculoskeletal disorders. Anaïs Grangerac gives us some advice for sitting well in Bonjour! La Matinale TF1.

Did you know ? We can spend 28 years of our lives sitting! This may seem like a lot, but when we look at our daily lives, it is very easily explained. A French employee sits, on average, eight hours a day. If we add journeys by public transport or by car, the average can even rise to 12 hours. Anaïs Grangerac gives us some tips in Bonjour! the TF1 Matinale to move around in the office and above all adopt the right position.

The importance of sitting well

We know the problems caused by a sedentary lifestyle (overweight, obesity, etc.) but sitting all day, and especially sitting poorly, can create other disorders in our body and in particular MSDs: three letters for “musculoskeletal disorders”. Concretely, we all feel them at more or less strong intensities: these are back pain, neck pain, tension in the shoulders or even discomfort in the wrist. Anaïs Grangerac reveals to us that many of us suffer from MSDs. 30% are located in the back (isn’t that the evil of the century after all?). Worse: 87% of occupational illnesses are affected by MSDs.

Adopt the right actions

To sit well, you start by adapting your work environment. You adjust the height of your seat, but also the armrests. When we are seated behind our desk, our elbows should ideally be at 90° and our forearms on the armrests and not on the desk. This way, we stand straight and do not create tension in the trapezius and pectorals. Your feet are flat on the ground and you avoid crossing your legs (you hurt your pelvis, psoas and hip flexors when you do this.). We also think about adjusting the position of the computer. This must be at eye level. If you work on a laptop, don’t hesitate to elevate it by placing it on a few books (you know, the ones you accumulate and never open!). When the computer is too low in relation to our gaze, we automatically lower our head to look at the screen. By doing this, we harm our necks. Finally, we always use a keyboard, a mouse and an ergonomic mat when working. If you don’t have one, use system D: a rolled tea towel does the job very well. It is placed under the wrist to relieve carpal tunnel.

We force ourselves to move even at the office

It doesn’t take much to relieve your body. We recommend, for example, getting up every 45 minutes. For what ? Because when you get up and sit down again, the body naturally takes the right position for working, a position that sags when you sit for a long time. Since we’re standing, we take the opportunity to do some simple stretches. You can make circles with your head to warm up your neck and stretch your trapezius muscles by tilting your head to one side and exerting light pressure. You can also do good for your deltoids by placing your outstretched arm against your chest and stretching at the elbow.

To relieve lower back and back pain, you can also lean forward, trying to touch your toes with your hands, then gradually unwind the spine, vertebra by vertebra. Finally, don’t forget to stretch the psoas. It is one of the hip flexor muscles. Very important, this deep muscle is located at the level of the back, it covers the lumbar region and the edge of the pelvis, it therefore forms the junction between the upper and lower body. It can cause many problems if not taken care of. To stretch it, simply perform a few lunges to the right and left. You can repeat these exercises every day, as often as you like, or whenever you feel the need. Your body will thank you!

Sabine BOUCHOUL | Chronicle Hello! La Matinale TF1: Anaïs GRANGERAC