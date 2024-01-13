Our hearts are burning! The names of our martyrs have been revealed

#hearts #burning #names #martyrs #revealed

The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) announced that 9 soldiers were martyred as a result of the attack carried out by the terrorist organization. It was learned that two of the 9 martyred soldiers were from Kahramanmaraş. The martyr’s fire fell on Martyr Infantry Contracted Private Emrullah Gülmez’s father’s house in the Hacıkodal neighborhood of Göksun District. Again, after the sad news given by the military authorities, the father’s home of the two martyrs was decorated with Turkish flags.

TWO COUSINS WERE MARTYRED 16 YEARS AGAINST

The sad news of Infantry Specialist Sergeant Ahmet Köroğlu, who was martyred in the conflict with terrorists in the Operation Claw Lock region, reached his father’s home in the Tuzla district of Istanbul. It was learned that Martyr Köroğlu’s cousin, Talha Köroğlu, was martyred in 2008 in the Beytüşşebap district of Şırnak.

Infantry Specialist Ahmet Köroğlu was martyred in the conflict that broke out with terrorists trying to infiltrate a base point in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq. The news of Köroğlu’s martyrdom was given to his family living in Tuzla, Şifa District, by military officials.

Özcan Türk, the uncle of Martyr Infantry Specialist Sergeant Ahmet Köroğlu, said that he was the eldest child of the family and that his cousin Talha Köroğlu was also martyred in the conflict in Şırnak Beytüşşebap in 2008, and said, “Our brother was on this duty for 9 years. They went to the base area around 17:00 to have dinner. An attack is being carried out here. He was martyred here. The eldest child of the family, including 3 girls and 1 boy. He is the 2nd martyr of this family. The other one was Talha Köroğlu, his cousin, who was also martyred in Beytüşşebap in 2008. This is another one. His providence is divine. My condolences to our village, district, and homeland. We last saw him when he left here on November 17. His family was in frequent contact with him on the phone. He said that the situation was dire, that they were in a very troubled geography, and that they were close to the places where we lost martyrs 10 days ago. “There is also our aunt’s son in the same area. May God punish the traitors. He was single. He is the only son and the eldest child of the family. We are at the end of the conversation. We will bury our martyr in Giresun Çatakkırı village on Sunday,” he said.

MARTYRS’ FIRE FALLED ON ORDU

One of the soldiers who was martyred in the conflict with the terrorist organization was Army Engineer Contracted Private Murat Atar. The sad news of Martyr Atar was informed to his family at his father’s home registered in the Bolluk neighborhood of İkizce district. Ordu Governor Muammer Erol, in his post, stated, “May God have mercy on our martyr, and offer my condolences and patience to his family and comrades in arms. May our martyr rest in peace and be in high rank. My condolences to our nation.”

HE SAID, ‘I WILL BUY YOU A HOUSE BEFORE YOU GET MARRIED’

Infantry Contract Private Müslüm Özdemir was martyred in the conflict. The sad news of Martyr Özdemir was given to the father Ali-Ümmihani Özdemir couple, who live in a tent in the Şerefoğlu District of the Central Dulkadiroğlu district, by Dulkadiroğlu district governor Fatih Çelikkaya and the authorities. While the Özdemir couple burst into tears with the news of the martyrdom of Müslüm, the only son of their three children, Turkish flags were hung in the tent area where the family lived.

Nazire Keskin, one of the neighbors of the Özdemir family, stated that they were very saddened by the sad news and said, “We are neighbors of our martyr. I talk to his mother all the time, and today I spoke again. The child’s dream was ‘I will buy you a house before marriage.’ He was single, he went to the military, he was a very well-behaved, noble child. “Their house was two-storey, their uncle lived on the upper floor, and they lived downstairs. The house was destroyed in the earthquake. They were living in a tent,” he said.

‘THEY WERE STAYING IN THE TENT BECAUSE THEY COULD NOT HEAT THE CONTAINER.’

Hatice Gülbuyruk, one of the neighbors, stated that the family stayed in the tent because they could not heat the container and said, “They cannot set up a stove in the container. They have to stay in the tent, they have no other choice. They put their belongings in the container, but they stay in the tent because they cannot heat it. So they are helpless.”

MARTYRS’ FIRE FALLED IN NIGDE

Infantry Contract Private Kemal Batur was martyred in the conflict that broke out with terrorists trying to infiltrate a base point in the Claw-Lock Operation region in northern Iraq.

The sad news of the martyr was delivered to father Cuma and mother Hatice Batur, who live in İlhanlı District of Niğde center, by Deputy Governor Resul Özdemir and the accompanying military delegation. The medical team kept on standby intervened in the Batur couple, who fell ill after receiving the news of their son’s martyrdom. While Turkish flags were hung on the martyr’s father’s house, his relatives and neighbors flocked to the house to express their condolences. Martyr Batur, who was learned to be single and the eldest of 4 siblings, will be sent off on his last journey with a ceremony in his hometown.

A MARTYR’S FIRE FALLED ON ADIYAMAN

After the martyrdom of Infantry Specialist Sergeant Serkan Sayın in the treacherous attack carried out by members of the separatist terrorist organization in the Claw-Lock Operation region, Adıyaman Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Senior Colonel Hikmet Uz, Turkish War Disabled Veterans, Martyrs, Widows and Orphans Association President Hacı Erdengi and military men attended the martyr’s funeral in Adıyaman Merkez Bahçelievler. He came to his father’s house in 903 Street in his neighborhood and gave the sad news to the family of the martyr. The family, who had become ill, was treated by medical teams. It was learned that 27-year-old Martyr Infantry Specialist Sergeant Serkan Sayın, one of the 6 children of Emine Sayın and Hacı Ali Sayın, was single and his older brother Murat Sayın served as a petty officer.

MARTYRDISH FIRE FALLED ON AKSARAY

Infantry Lieutenant Gökhan Delen was martyred in the conflict that broke out with terrorists trying to infiltrate a base point in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq.

The sad news was given by the military authorities to First Lieutenant Delen’s father, Bayram Delen, who lives in the Ereğli Kapı District of Aksaray, his hometown. It was learned that Martyr Delen, who had 4 siblings, 2 of whom were sisters, was single. After the sad news, the Turkish flag was hung in the father’s house.

MARTYRS’ FIRE FALLED ON GAZİANTEP

Infantry Specialist Sergeant Hakan Gün was martyred in the conflict that broke out with terrorists trying to infiltrate a base point in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq. The news of Gün’s martyrdom was given to his family living in Fatih District of Gaziantep by military officials.

The martyr’s father, Süleyman Gün, and other family members burst into tears with the sad news. Turkish flags were hung in the martyr’s house and on the street. After the sad news, relatives and neighbors flocked to the martyr’s house to express their condolences.

The funeral of Martyr Hakan Gün, who is single, will be buried at a ceremony.

MINISTRY SHARED

Ministry of Defense announced the names of 9 soldiers who were martyred in the conflict with terrorists who tried to infiltrate the military bases in the Operation Claw-Lock region. According to the statement made by the Ministry, as a result of the conflict with terrorists, Infantry Lieutenant Gökhan Delen, Infantry Expert Sergeant Serkan Sayin, Infantry Contracted Private Müslüm Özdemir, Infantry Contracted Private Kemal Batur, Infantry Contracted Private Emrullah Gülmez, Infantry Expert Sergeant Hakan Gün, Infantry Expert Sergeant Ahmet Köroğlu. Engineer Contracted Private Murat Atar and Engineer Contracted Private Muhammed Tunahan Evcin were martyred.