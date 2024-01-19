Oura responds to the Samsung Ring. You can’t rely on us for innovation, says SMARTmania.cz

  • Shortly after the introduction of the Galaxy Ring, even its biggest competitor responded to Samsung
  • The CEO of Oura boasted about his brand’s innovations
  • We don’t know much about Samsung’s smart ring yet

One of the big surprises of this year’s first Galaxy Unpacked was undoubtedly the smart Galaxy Ring. With this step, Samsung entered into a direct battle with the well-known company Oura, which is currently the leader in the field of smart rings. Oura CEO Tom Hale must have been watching the show closely, as he released a statement regarding the new Galaxy Ring shortly after the unveiling.

Oura is not afraid of Samsung

“Our users span generations, from professional athletes to those looking to improve their sleep and health, from women tracking their cycle to those looking to better manage their stress,” Hale said. At the same time, he did not forget to mention the successes that Oura has achieved during its existence. “Oura is constantly working on new features and has the strongest intellectual property portfolio, both hardware and software. We boast 100 granted patents, 270 filed patent applications and more than 130 registered trademarks. The entry of new players into this area is confirmation for us that this market segment is relevant and inspires us to strive to serve our customers and the community.” he added.

The smart ring Oura Ring is also worn by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala

Oura’s statement seems very confident. Why not, when they are currently among the uncrowned kings in the field of smart rings. The third-generation Oura Ring was launched in late 2021 as the pandemic began to subside, and in March 2022 the company announced that it had already sold 1 million rings. It will certainly not be easy for Samsung, at least at the beginning, but above all, the financial and marketing power of the South Korean brand is a sure guarantee that it will certainly not play second fiddle.

Also Read:  CES 2024 - Samsung's Ballie robot is back, now with an integrated projector

Don’t overlook

Samsung showed the smart ring Galaxy Ring. Should Oura start to worry?

Not much is known about Samsung’s upcoming smart ring. The company flaunted its design, which is different from the Oura’s, but apart from that, the Korean giant’s new wearable is a mystery. However, we expect it to be tightly integrated with the Samsung Health app, while possibly offering some features exclusive to Galaxy smartphone owners, similar to the Galaxy Watch, for example.

