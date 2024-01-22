Outaouais: a 14-year-old missing

#Outaouais #14yearold #missing

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old teenager from L’Isle-aux-Allumettes, in the MRC of Pontiac in Outaouais, who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Kyrick Sullivan was last seen in Pembroke, Ontario around 10 a.m. on January 21. According to the SQ, he traveled on foot. “He could be in the L’Isle-aux-Allumettes or Pembroke area,” it was specified. His loved ones have reason to fear for his health and safety.

The teenager is 1.63 m (5 ft 4 in) tall and weighs 59 kg (130 lb). He has brown hair and green eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black work pants, a black Nike hoodie, Caterpillar work boots and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees him can contact 911 or confidentially at the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.