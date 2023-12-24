Outer Wilds, the timeless masterpiece, on sale for Steam thanks to Instant-Gaming

Outer Wilds It is one of those reasons why some people consider that the last generation and this one are possibly the best in the history of video games, above previous generations such as 16-bit or 32-64-bit, and after playing video games since practically our entire lives, at this point Being impressed by something is tremendously difficult, but still Outer Wilds is above that.

The worst of Outer Wilds It’s just that we can’t talk much about the game. Surely you have seen many recommendations on YouTube like that of Rebecca Vilches, but they hardly tell you anything, and if you see analysis of Outer Wilds from other YouTubers, or “Amazing trivia/details”, will spoil the entire game for you, which will eliminate the surprises but will definitely push you to play the game and pass it.

It is complicated by the nature of Outer Wildsits concept is incredibly humandespite being controlling a character from an alien species and the shock of reality that the player experiences is, to say the least, one of the greatest that we remember since the creation of video games. Video games that break the fourth wall usually impress, but the thing is that Outer Wilds It does not need to break the fourth wall because it disrupts your entire reality and your being without using such a theatrical element.

