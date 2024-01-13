Outgoing Danish Queen Margrethe grateful for party evening: ‘Almost speechless’ | Royals

Danish Queen Margrethe expressed her gratitude via a video message on Friday evening for the musical evening organized for her in Copenhagen. The outgoing queen followed the evening from Amalienborg Castle and, to everyone’s surprise, appeared on a large screen at the back of the stage for a speech of thanks after the performances.

“What a night. I don’t even know how to express my gratitude for the wonderful party you gave me. I am really, I would say, almost speechless,” the queen began. “But I want to thank from the bottom of my heart everyone who came up with this evening and everyone who made this possible. And also the many, many people who showed up on a cold January evening in the middle of Copenhagen. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.”

The Queen’s speech of thanks, like the concert itself, could be followed via the Danish broadcaster DR and TV2. During the evening there were performances by, among others, the Danish singers Anne Linnet, Sanne Salomonsen and Lis Sørensen. The Danish percussion act Safri Duo, also known in the Netherlands, also performed.

The reason for the concert on the Kongens Nytorv square in the capital is the upcoming abdication of 83-year-old Margrethe. On Sunday, her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik will take over his mother’s throne and become king. His wife Crown Princess Mary will then become queen.

