Outrageous case in Mureș: woman taken to hospital with flu now has fractures in her shoulders and cannot move her arms | VIDEO

#Outrageous #case #Mureș #woman #hospital #flu #fractures #shoulders #move #arms #VIDEO

A 77-year-old woman from Mureș, taken to the hospital with the flu, now has fractures in her shoulders and cannot move her arms, notes Știrileprotv.ro.

The woman was walked between hospitals for a few days, and her daughter says that only when she found her in the salon full of bruises was an X-ray taken at her request. The patient will now undergo surgery for the fractures.

Initially, her daughter took her to the Reghin hospital on December 21 with severe flu symptoms.

After a series of investigations, the doctors decided to transfer him to Târgu Mureș where he was given further tests. But two days later she was sent back to Reghin, to the Infectious Diseases section. On December 24, her daughter went to visit and found her with bruises on both arms.

“He couldn’t move his fingers and he couldn’t raise his hand, I asked, everyone shrugged that they don’t know (…) He had too many bruises on his arms. I insisted that an x-ray be taken, he was x-rayed on the 29th, where it was confirmed that both arms were fractured (…) My question is where and who? Why was the mother treated with indifference? (…) I brought her with my whole arms,” ​​the woman’s daughter told the quoted source.

“Actually black, not blue on her hands and she said she was in a lot of pain (…) She said her fingers hurt, I couldn’t move them (…) The pain was getting worse,” says the patient’s niece .

According to the x-ray, the woman also has fractures in both shoulders, and one is also dislocated, but she does not remember what happened.

“We would also like to know what happened to her and who is to blame to answer (…) I brought her with a cold and now we have two very bad fractures that need to be operated on. I came to the surgery because of a cold,” said the patient’s niece.

The fractures most likely occurred when the woman was being moved between the ambulance, hospitals, lounge bed and investigation areas.

The management of the hospital in Reghin asked for an explanation.

“Fractures were found in both hands, and at the moment we have started an investigation”, said Dr. Simona Toncea, manager of the Reghin Municipal Hospital.

And the representatives of the hospital in Târgu Mureș said that they are doing research. Instead, the ambulance people emphasized that they were not checking anything.

The police opened a criminal case for bodily harm. After two weeks of being with broken hands, the woman was transported again to Târgu Mureș, to be operated on her arms.