Overbidding has become ‘normal’ again in the very tight housing market | Economy

Jan 11, 2024 at 9:59 AM Update: 8 minutes ago

More than half of the homes changed hands last quarter for more than the asking price. That is more than the 46 percent a quarter earlier. The figures from the NVM real estate agents’ association also show that the housing market is becoming increasingly tight.

For example, last quarter buyers could choose from an average of only 2.1 houses, while a quarter earlier there were 2.6 options. To be clear, to have a balanced housing market, buyers should have a choice of five to ten homes.

The association therefore sees that tightness in the housing market is increasing. For example, there were 11 percent fewer houses for sale at the end of December than the previous quarter. Compared to a year ago, there were even 26 percent fewer.

At the same time, prices are rising. For example, home buyers paid an average of more than 3 percent more last quarter than the previous quarter and even more than 5 percent more than the year before. Last quarter, buyers paid 434,000 euros for an average house.

House prices are rising for the third quarter in a row

Since the low point in 2013, house prices have risen for years, sometimes even more than 20 percent in one year. This came to a temporary end in the summer of 2022. Mortgage interest rates had risen sharply in a few months, which meant that buyers could borrow less and therefore offer less.

The market cooled down somewhat and house prices fell by more than 5 percent. But this came to an end last year and prices have now risen for three quarters in a row. Buyers also have less and less choice and are increasingly offering more than the asking price. Last quarter, 53 percent of houses were sold above the asking price.

The difference is especially large in terraced houses. There the actual price is on average 2.9 percent higher than the asking price. Also for other types of homes, the purchase price is often higher than what the owner asks for it. The exception are detached houses. Buyers pay on average 1.6 percent less than the asking price.

In the last three months of last year, 36,500 homes were sold. That is 12 percent more than a year earlier. On average, a house was for sale for thirty days. That is two days shorter than the previous quarter.

Prices for new construction have fallen slightly

The above figures only refer to existing buildings, where prices have therefore risen. But there was a small price drop for new houses last quarter, of 2.3 percent. 468,000 euros were paid for an average new-build home.

Although housing construction is under pressure, more than 19,500 new houses were offered last quarter. This is an increase of 17 percent compared to the previous year and is even the largest number in almost eight years.

A total of 6,100 new homes acquired an owner last quarter. That is 8 percent more than a quarter earlier and even more than double compared to two years ago. The NVM therefore sees a recovery in the new construction market, although according to the real estate agents’ association it remains at a low level.