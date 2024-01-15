OVERCOMED Shohei Ohtani: José Ramírez CURIOUS LEADER in MLB

#OVERCOMED #Shohei #Ohtani #José #Ramírez #CURIOUS #LEADER #MLB

Overcome the Shohei Ohtani In one section of the game it seems like a dream for any game player. MLB. Everyone recognizes the Japanese as a phenomenon, both in boxing and with the bat. Well, the Dominican Jose Ramirez of Cleveland Guardians He is one of those who can boast of this.

RamirezIn addition to being the team’s leading hitter, he is one of the best infielders and bombers in the Majors. The Dominican in 11 years accumulates 1327 hits, 216 home runs and a good batting average .279. Furthermore, he has integrated the All-Star and won four Silver Sluggers.

Last year, Jose Ramirez he had a good season again hitting for .282 con 24 home runs and 172 unstoppable Among his numbers, there was a statistic that he led and that speaks volumes about the respect that pitchers feel for this Caribbean slugger.

José Ramírez: a respected hitter in MLB and surpassed Shohei Ohtani

Although the section headed by Jose Ramirez It does not speak entirely of his quality as a hitter, it shows how much opposing pitchers fear facing him and prefer to avoid him. If it is about fear, facing Ohtani can be a problem for anyone, however, there are other factors that influence such as who succeeds him in the round and so on. Well, Jose Ramirez surpassed in intentional walks to the Japanese who many consider the best player in the MLB and fourth place in home runs in 2023 with 44.

Well, last season, the Caribbean infielder was given 22 intentional bases, one more than the Japanese star. Shohei Ohtani. Both were absolute leaders in this section during the last contest. Third place went to Freddie Freeman with ten less than Ramirez (12), continued the also Dominican Juan Soto (11) and two other Latinos, Luis Arraez y Rafael Devers (10).

In this sense, if we take the previous list and compare it with the total bases received during the season (73 BB), José Ramírez also led the percentage of intentional bases with the 30%. He is followed by the batting leader, Arráez, who only collected 35 walks for a 28%. Ohtani is the third with the highest percentage (23%) and is followed by Freeman (17%), Devers (16%) and Soto (8%).

By 2024, the prestigious Baseball Reference site predicts another good year for the consolidated José Ramírez. According to this, the Dominican will hit .274/.352/.496 with 26 home runs, 90 RBIs and 64 walks.