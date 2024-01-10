#Overcoming #Waste #Problems #BRIN #Researchers #Reveal #Efficiently #Photocatalyst #Materials

Overcoming Waste Problems, BRIN Researchers Reveal How to Efficiently Photocatalyst Materials

South Tangerang – BRIN Public Relations. Photocatalysts as catalysts that are activated by rays or light, have a crucial role in overcoming global environmental issues, including various types of waste and pollution. Researcher from the Laser Process and Spectroscopy Research Group, Photonics Research Center, Nurfina Yudasari, said that photocatalysts are catalysts that are increasingly being paid attention to in accelerating chemical reactions with the help of rays or light.

In her research, Nurfina introduced the concept of photocatalyst materials which not only increase efficiency, but are also applied in advanced processes, especially in converting other materials. “The focus of this research is to answer global environmental issues related to waste and pollution, such as textile industry waste and agricultural pesticides. One solution is to utilize high efficiency, fast load transfer and reusable materials,” he said in a webinar with the theme material “Exploring the Potential of Laser Ablation Methods to Increase the Efficiency of Photocatalyst Materials,” Tuesday (9/1).

Nurfina also highlighted five key components that influence photocatalyst materials, namely type of light, material, optical properties, band gap energy, shape and size. He emphasized that understanding the influence of these five components is key in determining suitable photocatalyst materials for applications, especially in the environmental field.

The solution offered is the use of high efficiency photocatalysts that work on a broad light spectrum. Additionally, this research highlights the importance of charge separation to slow down the recommendation process, material size and shape affecting efficiency, as well as nanoparticle synthesis methods, including laser ablation and biosynthesis techniques.

In optimizing efficiency, Nurfina explained that understanding how it works in a broad light spectrum and material band gap is very relevant. He highlighted the importance of load separation to slow down the recommendation process, as well as the influence of material size and shape on efficiency.

To continue this research, Nurfina invites research collaboration from various parties, including students and academics from universities, to continue to develop knowledge and applications of photocatalyst materials. (esw/ ed: adl, qml)