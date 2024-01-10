Overcoming Waste Problems, BRIN Researchers Reveal How to Efficiently Photocatalyst Materials

#Overcoming #Waste #Problems #BRIN #Researchers #Reveal #Efficiently #Photocatalyst #Materials

Overcoming Waste Problems, BRIN Researchers Reveal How to Efficiently Photocatalyst Materials

South Tangerang – BRIN Public Relations. Photocatalysts as catalysts that are activated by rays or light, have a crucial role in overcoming global environmental issues, including various types of waste and pollution. Researcher from the Laser Process and Spectroscopy Research Group, Photonics Research Center, Nurfina Yudasari, said that photocatalysts are catalysts that are increasingly being paid attention to in accelerating chemical reactions with the help of rays or light.

In her research, Nurfina introduced the concept of photocatalyst materials which not only increase efficiency, but are also applied in advanced processes, especially in converting other materials. “The focus of this research is to answer global environmental issues related to waste and pollution, such as textile industry waste and agricultural pesticides. One solution is to utilize high efficiency, fast load transfer and reusable materials,” he said in a webinar with the theme material “Exploring the Potential of Laser Ablation Methods to Increase the Efficiency of Photocatalyst Materials,” Tuesday (9/1).

Nurfina also highlighted five key components that influence photocatalyst materials, namely type of light, material, optical properties, band gap energy, shape and size. He emphasized that understanding the influence of these five components is key in determining suitable photocatalyst materials for applications, especially in the environmental field.

The solution offered is the use of high efficiency photocatalysts that work on a broad light spectrum. Additionally, this research highlights the importance of charge separation to slow down the recommendation process, material size and shape affecting efficiency, as well as nanoparticle synthesis methods, including laser ablation and biosynthesis techniques.

Also Read:  Apple Vision Pro production is in full swing. We know when they will go on sale - SMARTmania.cz

In optimizing efficiency, Nurfina explained that understanding how it works in a broad light spectrum and material band gap is very relevant. He highlighted the importance of load separation to slow down the recommendation process, as well as the influence of material size and shape on efficiency.

To continue this research, Nurfina invites research collaboration from various parties, including students and academics from universities, to continue to develop knowledge and applications of photocatalyst materials. (esw/ ed: adl, qml)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Eight unexpected scenarios for the economy in 2025
Eight unexpected scenarios for the economy in 2025
Posted on
Flexible displays from Samsung like you’ve never seen before. They are thinner and bend to both sides – SMARTmania.cz
Flexible displays from Samsung like you’ve never seen before. They are thinner and bend to both sides – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
IPJ Constanța may lose 450 police officers in a few days
IPJ Constanța may lose 450 police officers in a few days
Posted on
Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: Kevin Mier would be ready to debut
Blue Cross vs. Pachuca: Kevin Mier would be ready to debut
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News