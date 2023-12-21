Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#Oversized #garbage #reaches #acceptance #limit #wards #time #major #cleanup.. #Processing #facilities #shut #due #fire #storage #areas #swamped #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

On the 21st, Tokyo’s 23 Wards Cleaning Affairs Association announced that the oversized garbage crushing facility (Koto Ward, Tokyo) has been shut down due to a fire, and that the ability to accept oversized trash from within the 23 wards is nearing its limit. We are asking people to refrain from disposing of it.

Oversized garbage overflowing at the non-combustible garbage processing center (Tokyo 23 Ward Cleaning Department Association)

◆Is the “culprit” the lithium-ion battery that was mixed in?

According to the association, just after 9 a.m. on November 18, crushed garbage caught fire on a conveyor, destroying the machinery used to separate garbage and iron. It is highly likely that the lithium-ion battery that was mixed in with the garbage was the cause.

Currently, one of the lines at the nearby non-combustible waste processing center is handling bulky waste. The processing capacity is 75% of the original capacity of the facility, and the yard used to store bulky waste awaiting processing is full. The yard at the non-combustible waste disposal center was also 60% full.

◆ Construction cost: 400 million yen, complete restoration expected next winter

The bulky waste crushing facility where the fire occurred = Provided by the Tokyo 23 Ward Cleaning Department Association

The association expects the facility to be able to withstand the situation until around March next year, when it partially reopens, but if the center shuts down due to fire or an accident, oversized garbage will overflow. A union representative said, “We are in a critical situation. It’s time for a deep cleaning, but we will dispose of it after March next year.” Full restoration is expected to take place next winter, and construction costs are expected to be approximately 400 million yen.

Also Read:  A gang kills a villager and kidnaps six others

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, in 2022, 34 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries occurred in garbage trucks and garbage processing facilities within its jurisdiction. (Chitomo Miyake)

﻿

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Posted on
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Posted on
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
Posted on
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News