Oversized Mattress Guide: Types, Price Ranges and Things to Consider Before Buying – CNET

Americans want more space in bed. Buyers are increasingly seeking larger bed sizes for their homes: a 2020 study found that millennial buyers prefer larger mattresses.

Manufacturers listened and larger mattresses slowly started appearing on the market. The King of California is famous, but what about the King of the Homeland or the King of Alaska? There are mattresses that are larger than a king size mattress, and it’s a good idea to know the size before you start shopping.

If you have space, you can choose a king-sized mattress.

Type of large mattress

Several bed sizes are available beyond the standard king size bed, including custom sizes for more unique spaces.

Large mattress size

Dimensions (width x length)

Recommended room size

average price

King of California

72″x 84″

12’x 12′

$950 – $2000

Raja Texas

80″x 98″

12’x 14′

$2000 – $4000

Raja Wyoming

84″x 84″

12’x 12′

$1.500 – $4.000

Border Alaska

108″x 108″

14’x 14′

$2.500 – $6.000

Raja Alberta

96″x 96″

13’x 13′

$5.000

King of the family

144″ x 80″ or 120″ x 80″

17’x 12′

$2.800 – $6.000

Habit

Different

Different

Different

King of California

Size: 72″x 84″

The California King is not as wide as a standard king size bed and is 4 inches long, but it is 4 inches longer. It is designed for taller people, especially if you sleep on your stomach or back. Because it is narrower than a standard king size, it may be suitable for tighter spaces in your home. California King mattress prices typically range from $950 to $2,000 on average.

Raja Texas

Size: 80″x 98″

Also known as the great king, the Texas king is larger than the California king. It’s wider and longer, best suited in larger rooms measuring 12 by 14 feet or more. Because it is rectangular, it is best suited for rooms that are a little narrower than most. Couples sleeping with babies or pets will find that the Texas King provides more room to move around. For a Texas King, be prepared to spend an average of $2,000 to $4,000.

Raja Wyoming

Size: 84″x 84″

The Wyoming King is a square mattress that is the same length as the California mattress, but much wider. This is the smallest square mattress, but large enough to comfortably accommodate two adults and a child or pet. Because of its square shape, it can fit most of a master bedroom and is one of the cheaper king-sized mattresses, with an average price ranging from $1,500 to $4,000.

Border Alaska

Size: 108″x 108″

The Alaska king is longer and wider than the Wyoming king, but maintains the same square shape. Perfect for couples with lots of kids or pets in bed, providing enough space for everyone to stretch out comfortably. As the longest mattress size, this mattress is also suitable for tall sleepers who need an extra long mattress. Prices typically range from $2,500 to $6,000, depending on style and manufacturer.

Raja Alberta

Size: 96″x 96″

The Albert King is also a square mattress, but falls between the Wyoming King and Alaska King. This means it requires a slightly larger room, but large enough to accommodate two adults and several children or pets. A king size mattress in Alberta usually costs around $5,000, but be prepared to shop around as this is the least common mattress size.

King of the family

Size: 144″ x 80″ or 120″ x 80″

The Family King is available in two different sizes: 144″ x 80″ or 120″ x 80″. The length is the same in both cases, making it one of the shorter mattress sizes you can buy. This makes it ideal for large rooms that are wider than long. The large width also means this mattress can accommodate multiple sleepers and pets. Average prices range from $2,800 to $6,000.

Special large size option

If none of the mattresses match what you’re looking for, you have other options. For example, the Family XL Mattress has a lesser-known size of 144 x 84 inches, the equivalent of two California king-size mattresses put together. Its rectangular design can accommodate multiple adults and pets, providing more space to stretch out than the king of the family. There are also other custom options that allow you to design the perfect bed size for your home.

The advantages of a large mattress

There are several advantages to consider when choosing a large mattress.

Increase sleep comfort

A large mattress is more comfortable for adults who are big and tall. They give you more room to move while allowing you to accommodate adults, children, and other pets who may be sharing your bed. They are also suitable for people over 180 cm tall who don’t have enough space on a smaller mattress.

Perfect for larger bedrooms

If your home has a larger bedroom, a king-sized mattress can help fill the space so it doesn’t feel empty. You can add furniture and still have room to move because you have extra space.

Suitable for families

An oversized mattress can be a huge relief if your child often sleeps with you or if you have a pair of Great Danes that sneak into bed every night. It gives everyone a place to relax – even the tallest members of the family.

What should you pay attention to before buying an oversized mattress?

Before you buy a king-sized mattress, there are several things you need to pay attention to.

Bedroom space and layout

A mattress that is too large will not fit in every room. Before choosing a mattress that is too large, measure the room and check for potential obstructions.

Compatibility with bed frames

Bed frames vary in size, which means they may not always fit your mattress. Before purchasing, remember to measure the bed frame and match the dimensions to the size of the oversized mattress.

Budget considerations

King size mattresses are much more expensive than standard size mattresses. While a king-size bed costs around $1,000, you can spend $6,000 or more for a king-sized mattress. Shop around and even try to negotiate with mattress retailers to get the best price.

Frequently asked questions about king-sized mattresses

What is the largest bed size?

The largest bed size is the XL family bed which in its widest version measures 144 x 84 inches.

Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal asked Tempurpedic to make him a custom bed to fit his 7-foot-1-inch frame. The manufacturer took up the challenge by making a 72 inch x 98 inch mattress for it.

Why are Alaskan king beds so big?

At 108 inches long, the Alaska King is the longest mattress you can buy. This bed is also wider than most beds, only the Family King and Family King XL beds are wider.