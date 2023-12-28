Overview study: AI improves detection of intestinal polyps – ICT&health

#Overview #study #improves #detection #intestinal #polyps #ICThealth

A recent review study, recently published in The Lancet, highlights the benefits and drawbacks of artificial intelligence (AI) in colonoscopy. This study highlights how AI can significantly improve the detection of polyps in the colon, which is crucial as some polyps can be pre-cancerous. AI not only helps in reducing missed polyps but also ensures higher detection of different types of polyps with varying risk levels.

Improved detection of intestinal polyps

An important finding is the improved detection of advanced adenomas, especially in patients with non-neoplastic lesions. Distinguishing between neoplastic and non-neoplastic lesions is essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment, as non-neoplastic lesions may have different symptoms and prognoses. In addition, the study shows an increase in the detection of small polyps, which may lower the risk of interval colon cancer.

Promising results

The results of AI-assisted colonoscopy are promising, according to the review study: patients who underwent an AI-assisted colonoscopy had a significantly lower ‘polyp miss rate’ (PMR) and ‘adenoma miss rate’ (AMR) – 52.5% and 50% respectively .5% – compared to those who received a standard colonoscopy. The AI-assisted colonoscopies also showed significant improvements in polyp detection rates and the number of adenomas detected per colonoscopy (APC). With increases of 23.8% and 39% respectively, this study illustrates the effectiveness of AI in improving the accuracy and thoroughness of colon screenings.

Despite these positive outcomes, the researchers emphasize the importance of further research into the cost-effectiveness and long-term benefits of AI in healthcare. The focus is on refining the existing process, and certainly not on completely replacing it.

AI & esophageal cancer

The results of this overview study fit in well with other recent research from Amsterdam UMC and TU Eindhoven, which was published in The Lancet Digital Health in November 2023. The focus was on the use of AI to recognize esophageal cancer in patients with a so-called Barrett’s esophagus. These findings, arising from an international consortium of fifteen hospitals, show that AI can effectively support endoscopists in the early detection of esophageal cancer in this specific group of patients.

Peter icthealth