Overwhelmed emergency rooms, rising infections… What we know

#Overwhelmed #emergency #rooms #rising #infections

In Italy, healthcare services are facing a worrying situation. Emergency rooms are saturated and the number of infections is reaching record numbers.

Hospitals in Italy are suffering the blow, with saturated emergency services. The cause is a possible variant of the flu virus, reports La Dépêche.

In addition to Covid-19, health authorities are reporting the emergence of new viruses. “The influenza epidemic curve showed an incidence value never reached during previous seasons,” according to the latest epidemiological bulletin from the Higher Institute of Health.

Epidemiologist Antoine Flahault specifies that this is not a new variant or an emergence linked to Covid-19. The scientist tells the Atlantico media that the flu is caused by expected seasonal strains and suggests that it could be a form of “variant” of the flu.

ultra-saturated services

According to Italian health authorities, the country’s hospital emergency departments are currently in chaos, moving dangerously close to collapse.

Covid-19 and other viruses would have “caused ‘overcrowding’ in hospitals and very high pressure on emergency services”, said Fabio de Laco, president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine and emergency care (Simeu).

In the Rome region, more than 1,100 patients are waiting to be admitted to care. In Lombardy, there were reports of patients crowded into waiting rooms, and in Milan, normal hospital admissions were suspended to free up beds.

“Several regions have activated plans to combat overcrowding in hospitals and health establishments in order to find additional beds,” adds Fabio de Laco.

“But since hospital beds are chronically scarce, in practice there is nothing to do other than take beds away from other specialties, such as surgery. Of course, this does not solve the problem,” he concludes.