“overwhelming demand” for participation in the Alpha Test

The developers of Flight Simulator are back with a new update for 2024. Fans are waiting impatiently for the first developer livestream. And to the start of the alpha test for the World Hub.

All eyes are on January 31st at Flight Simulator. Then Microsoft and Asobo will give first insights into the future of Flight Simulator for 2024.

Livestream clarifies open questions

In the second developer update for 2024, the news is still few and far between. There is no new roadmap update yet and relatively little other news – apart from two updates for the Expert Series 1: ATR 42-600 / 72-600 and Famous Flyer 7: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries MU-2. All eyes are therefore on the first developer livestream of the year, which starts on January 31st at 7:30 p.m. on Twitch. The future of Flight Simulator is being discussed there, but probably only for Flight Simulator 2020 and not for its successor, Flight Simulator 2024. At least that’s what Microsoft made clear in advance.

It is unclear whether anything noteworthy will happen before the live stream. In a roadmap from December, World Update 16 was promised for the end of January, but without a concrete announcement it is questionable whether that will happen. Although there is on January 25th. another new developer update, but doubts remain about the plans – especially since even the current feedback snapshot contains no references to the WU16. The few open points concern the upcoming Sim Update 15; Here Microsoft would like to further investigate the performance losses caused by pop-up panels and offer improvements in air traffic. Specifically, work is being done to map real live traffic more accurately, with the additional goal of improving transitions during takeoff and landing. On January 31st In any case, there should be an update for the months of February to April.

At least there is news about the upcoming World Hub tool. Registration was already open last week and Microsoft has now confirmed that it has sent out the first batch of invitations to the closed alpha test. Anyone who has registered for Alpha Testing should check their email to see if they have been accepted. There are also instructions on how to use the World Hub tool. Due to the “overwhelming demand”, far from all registrations have been taken into account. After all, more testers will be added in the coming weeks.

The World Hub allows Simmers to easily edit and change default airports in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Microsoft describes it like this: “World Hub is an upcoming tool that will allow any Microsoft Flight Simulator player to submit fixes and updates for any standard airport to better match their real-world counterparts.”

