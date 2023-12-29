Owner of a Dutch candy store looks with amazement at the order of TV chef Nigella Lawson: ‘She is really hardcore’ | Show

#Owner #Dutch #candy #store #amazement #order #chef #Nigella #Lawson #hardcore #Show

with photosThe famous British TV chef Nigella Lawson has given the owner of an old-fashioned Amsterdam sweet shop special holidays. Lawson recently promoted the business in her Christmas special on TV and this week also to her almost 3 million Instagram followers. The owner has a lot of experience, but was still surprised by Lawson’s order. The question is: did she break the house rules?

8pm on BBC One, the TV stage in England couldn’t be much bigger. The main channel of the British public broadcaster can be received all over the world and in England alone 1.6 million people watched Lawson celebrate Christmas in our capital. The grande dame of TV cooking settled on a houseboat, where she said ‘cheers’ after a cocktail with ‘gin’ and praised our ‘benketstaahf’ (pastry bar).

Without booze tourists and weed, the show looked like a fairy tale that only master storyteller Nigella (63) could get away with, The Guardian wrote in a four-star review. The show only became ‘real’ when Lawson visited Amsterdam businesses, such as Het Oud-Hollandsch Candy Shop in the Jordaan. Mariska Schaefer has been selling more than a hundred types of licorice here for 21 years. Although she has seen a lot, Lawson was a special customer.

‘Taste and don’t buy anything’

“She’s really hardcore,” Schaefer says about Lawson’s requests from the folding chair in front of her shop. “She likes it very salty, real salty sal ammoniac. That is not in the broadcast, because the licorice she shows must be available in England.” Schaefer had previously been asked to appear in a TV program, then by the American chef Andrew Zimmern. She refused. “Then you only get annoying Americans in the store, who want to taste and not buy anything.”

The candy seller was open to Lawson, if only because, according to her, the British have a sense of humor. Before the recordings, Nigella and her team stopped by. “We clicked immediately,” Schaefer said. Also useful: there are no brand names visible in her store. That is not allowed at the BBC, because that is advertising. Once ‘home’ in the houseboat, Lawson unpacked her licorice as if they were her prized possession, viewers saw. She even had a special liquorice case. “She actually had that with her in the store,” says Schaefer.

Five minutes after the broadcast, she saw that an order had already arrived from England. On Thursday there were people in the store again for ‘Nigella’s liquorice’. It mainly concerns Lawson’s favorite: canal houses. “That’s soft, sweet sal ammoniac licorice,” says Schaefer. “They were not yet in the webshop, so I quickly added them.”

300 versus 3 million followers

Schaefer had expected Lawson to make a licorice sauce from her products (“it’s delicious with duck”), but it turned out to be something else. Lawson made off with sal ammoniac powder, which she mixed with melted butter and salted nuts. “I will definitely copy that,” says Schaefer.

This week, Lawson also promoted the shop to her almost 3 million followers on Instagram. The business had about 300 followers at the time, but since then, about 500 have been added, according to Schaefer.

Did she break the rules?

What struck Lawson’s followers: she shared a photo of the store, which clearly shows a sign with the message ‘no photography allowed’. “They are there because tourists sometimes come in while filming and I don’t think that is possible,” says Schaefer. “There are often children, you don’t just film them.”

The TV chef pretends that she took the photo herself with permission, but Schaefer suspects that she took it from the Internet. After all, she had removed the signs because of the recordings. “If she had wanted to take a photo, of course she would have been allowed to do so,” she laughs. “Nigella is really nice and it’s great how she promotes us. The show was a wonderful calling card for all of Amsterdam.”

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also read:

– Chrissy Teigen recommends a Dutch eatery to 38 million followers, but the owner knows nothing about it

– Ricky Gervais and girlfriend play tourists in Amsterdam and never want to leave

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access