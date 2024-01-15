Owner’s Association: establish mandatory model agreement for homeowners’ association managers

#Owners #Association #establish #mandatory #model #agreement #homeowners #association #managers

The Homeowners Association examined 56 contracts from homeowners’ association managers throughout the country and several things emerged from this analysis. For example, the prices for various activities performed by administrators appear to vary widely and in most cases there is a lack of proper dispute settlement.

Major cost differences

And that’s not the only thing. The costs for the task packages that administrators offer also vary greatly; Where one manager charges three thousand euros, another charges nineteen thousand euros for the same work.

“Although the cost differences also depend on the size of the homeowners’ association, it is worthwhile to request various quotes,” says Cindy Kremer, director of the Eigen Huis Association. “It is important that as a homeowners’ association you are alert to these price differences and what additional work is charged.”

To protect homeowners’ associations against bad management contracts, the association is now calling for a mandatory model agreement.

Many homeowners’ associations employ a manager to take the work off your hands. A manager may be appointed for, for example, the administration, finances and maintenance of the building.

Mandatory administrator certificate

Vereniging Eigen Huis wants the government to impose quality requirements on the management profession to combat the lack of professionalism. The association therefore advocates a mandatory manager’s certificate, containing training requirements, an accessible complaints procedure and the use of a model agreement for all homeowners’ associations.

Kremer: “There are various trade organizations that work with standardized contracts. Managers currently make far too little use of this, because only a small group is affiliated with these organizations. With a model agreement, homeowners’ associations know much better where they stand and it comes improves the professionalization of administrators.”

What does a homeowners’ association do?

About one in six homeowners in the Netherlands lives in an owner-occupied apartment. Anyone who buys an apartment is often automatically a member of the Owners’ Association (VvE). The VvE is responsible for the management and maintenance of the common parts of the apartment building such as the hall, window frames, ventilation and roof.

Every month the apartment residents contribute money for this, amounting to hundreds of euros per month.

The board of the Owners Association includes residents of the apartment complex, often without the correct knowledge. The majority of homeowners’ associations outsource management to an external service provider. For new-build apartments, a manager is often appointed by the builder or developer.