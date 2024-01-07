Owners of SUV cars live in fear: Activists are rampaging in Bratislava! Destroyed tires and a clear message

#Owners #SUV #cars #live #fear #Activists #rampaging #Bratislava #Destroyed #tires #clear #message

BRATISLAVA – Activists have been on the rampage in several European and world cities in recent months. They only focus on one type of car, namely SUVs. According to them, these vehicles are fuel guzzlers and are killing the planet. The owners of these cars are in mourning after the antics of the activists. They deflate their tires and leave a note behind the wipers not to get angry with them.

Although the activists focused on SUVs mainly abroad, cases of deflated tires on SUVs also appeared in Slovakia. Specifically, in the largest Bratislava housing estate – in Petržalka. The portal bratislava.standard.sk drew attention to it. The Tire Extinguishers movement is behind the damage to cars, and hundreds of cars across Europe are responsible. They argue that tire emissions are that, according to them, SUVs are just fuel guzzlers and are destroying our planet.

After deflating the tires on the car, they leave a note behind the wipers for the owner of this type of vehicle. It says not to get angry at the activists and not to take the deflation of the tires personally, the reason why they act like that is the car itself. They claim that in addition to the fact that these cars destroy the environment much more than other vehicles, they are also much more dangerous in everyday life. According to them, drivers of these cars cause many more accidents with tragic consequences than drivers of other cars.

(Source: Tire Extinguishers)

The Petržal municipality also commented on the whole matter. As they explained, they have not yet encountered a similar case in the district. “This is the first manifestation of such activities in our district. As soon as we learned about it, we contacted the owner of the vehicle, who we have contact with thanks to registration in the Petržal parking system. If similar manifestations increase, we will work together with the city police and the state police to prevent damage to the property of our residents,” said Andrej Árva, head of the static transport department.

The last time activists ran amok near our borders was in the summer, specifically in Brno, where they deflated the tires of 39 SUVs in one night. “When those who only use them for driving around big cities stop buying big cars, it will be one of the easiest and least painful ways to reduce emissions in the Czech Republic,” wrote Czech activists who report to this group on the X social network. Activists mainly focus on cars in Germany and Great Britain, but they have also gone rogue in Switzerland, Belgium and Australia.