Ozempic is over – diabetic Jugge Nohall’s anger: “Luxury dieting”

Can’t get the popular medicine: “I get so angry and badly affected”

Published 2024-01-20 10.53

There is a global shortage of the rebranded diabetes drug Ozempic, which has become popular among people looking to lose weight.

One who can’t get hold of his diabetes medication is reality show profile and actor Jugge Nohall, who bucks the trend.

– It is luxury slimming for private patients.

The shortage of the rebranded diabetes drug Ozempic has worsened, and as recently as December the Swedish Medicines Agency urged doctors in Sweden to stop prescribing it to obese people.

Ozempic has become a slimming favorite among Hollywood stars and on TikTok alone, the hashtag #ozempic has over 1.3 billion views.

full screen Jugge Nohall Photo: Felipe Morales

Jugge Nohall: Ozempic is sold out everywhere

The hype surrounding Ozempic has led to a global shortage of the diabetes drug, and one of those affected is the reality show profile and actor Jugge Nohall, 59.

“I have diabetes. My prescription Ozempic medication has run out everywhere. Ozempic has been prioritized for luxury slimming private patients instead of the county council’s diabetics,” he wrote this week in a post on Facebook.

When Aftonbladet reaches Jugge Nohall, he is both frustrated and upset.

– I have been diabetic for many years and am also overweight. But in my case, I’m not taking Ozempic for weight, it’s to get better diabetes medicine. It is not used to lose weight, but to gain better control over everything to do with diabetes.

– I think this is wrong and there will also be a class difference between luxury dieters who can afford private doctors and us who cannot afford it. As I said, it really is luxury dieting for private patients.

full screenPeter Magnusson, Jugge Nohall, Özcan Yildiz, Markoolio, Johan Carlén, Peter Gembäck, Åsa Waldau and Leif Ahrle at MArkoolio’s go-kart track in 2005. Photo: Stefan Söderström / Stella Pictures

“I get so angry and hurt”

Jugge Nohall is very skeptical of the doctors who choose to prescribe it to people whose goal is rapid weight loss.

– I don’t know what kind of doctor prescribes Ozempic, but I get the feeling that there are doctors who do everything for money, although of course I can’t verify it. Doctors must have ethics and morals. Ozempic should go to those who really need it.

Jugge Nohall still hasn’t got hold of the medicine.

– I get so angry and hurt. There are also so many people out there who don’t get the medicine and who really need it.

full screen Ozempic. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP