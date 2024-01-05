Ozempic shortage: doctors stop prescribing it just to lose weight

#Ozempic #shortage #doctors #stop #prescribing #lose #weight

Doctors are stopping prescribing Ozempic solely for weight loss, due to the continuing shortage and depriving diabetic patients of their treatment.

“Is there a buzz? The answer is yes. All of Quebec knows Ozempic […] There are patients who come into the office, and tell me “I’m here to get a prescription for Ozempic and nothing else,” says Dr. Yves Robitaille, about the huge craze observed over the past year. .

This injectable medication for type 2 diabetes is an effective appetite suppressant, which helps you lose weight. Many patients obtain it “off-label” from a doctor, in order to lose weight.

Dr. Robitaille, specialist in internal medicine at the Center for Metabolic Medicine in Lanaudière, stopped prescribing it for this reason “to the great dismay of patients.”

Take responsibility

“You have to take responsibility as a doctor and follow the appropriate instructions,” says endocrinologist André Carpentier. Although he recognizes that Ozempic has proven effective against obesity, and that Health Canada also approves it for weight loss, its high popularity has caused a shortage.

Dr. André Carpentier is an endocrinologist at the Sherbrooke University Hospital Center. Photo taken from www.usherbrooke.ca Photo taken from www.usherbrooke.ca

Doctors and pharmacists are now tearing their hair out to find alternatives for their diabetic patients deprived of Ozempic.

The Régie de l’assurance santé du Québec (RAMQ), which reimbursed this medication to nearly 46,000 diabetics last October, agrees to temporarily pay for the medications Victoza or Trulicity to compensate.

The pharmaceutical company behind Ozempic also produces Rybelsus, in tablet form, and for which it is creating hype.

“It’s irresponsible,” denounces Benoit Morin, president of the Quebec Association of Pharmacist Owners (AQPP). In a context where supply does not meet demand.”

Until March

All the advertising creates a huge pressure on demand, he says. Pharmacies are receiving dropper quantities of Ozempic and the shortage is expected to last until next March, at least.

Already, the manufacturer of Mounjaro, a similar drug from a competitor, has reported that demand exceeded its expectations, underlines Mr. Morin.

He notes that even the end of reimbursement for the drug by private insurers this summer has not dampened the enthusiasm of Quebecers, ready to spend up to $500 per month.

The madness for Ozempic is unheard of for Dr. Robitaille in 26 years of practice. Patients to whom he prescribed blood pressure or cholesterol medications, for example, always asked him if there was anything else they could do before accepting the pills. Now people want Ozempic rather than an appointment with a nutritionist or kinesiologist.

“If we only want to take Ozempic to address the problem of obesity, we have a very important collective problem […] We need to change our environment, our diet, active transportation, there are plenty of strategies,” argues Dr. Carpentier.

Pharmaceutical services reimbursed by RAMQ

Ozempic:

January 2023: 36,379 people ($7.9 million)

October 2023: 46,560 people ($14.5 million)

November 2023: 42,562 people ($10.9 million)

In November 2023, around 450 more people took the drug Victoza and 22,000 more people took Trulicity than in the previous month (October).

