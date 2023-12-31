Özgür Özel: You are the reason, Erdoğan

#Özgür #Özel #reason #Erdoğan

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel paid a condolence visit to the family in Manisa of Infantry Contract Private Enis Budak, who was martyred in the conflict with terrorists in the north of Iraq.

In his statement after the visit, Özgür Özel recalled that when he attended Budak’s funeral, there was a “provocation” that upset both the martyr’s family and themselves, and said:

– I wanted to visit our martyr’s family in Manisa. Our martyr has 6 sisters and 1 brother. We met with them and asked them about their memories. In the next period, our martyr is the martyr of Manisa and the whole of Turkey, the martyr of all of us. A family with whom we have been in a relationship before, met and met before. From now on, we will follow our martyr’s siblings and family closely.

THEY HIT THE AX ON THE STONE

– They once again expressed their sadness about what happened. While this neighborhood and this family are experiencing their pain, neither the Atatürk District, our Manisa, nor the real patriots, the real nationalists are responsible for the actions of a group of provocateurs belonging to a political party brought from outside the city, especially from the districts and neighboring provinces.

– The work done there is a purposeful effort by those who have political purposes, try to discredit us, and want to make news saying ‘The main opposition leader was protested at the funeral of a martyr in his own hometown’, especially by discrediting the martyr because he was in Manisa. But they put the ax to the stone.

TWO THINGS HAVE NO COLOR

Wishing for a year in which there is no pain and no mother sheds tears, Özel said, “Two things have no color; one, the color of mothers’ tears; two, the color of the sweat of the laborer. In 2024, no mother, Turk, Kurd, Alevi, “I wish for a 2024 in which no Sunni mother living in this country or in this world sheds a tear. I wish a 2024 in which the atrocities in Palestine stop. I wish a 2024 without war or conflict. I wish a 2024 full of peace and health,” he said.

DID I APPOINT THE TFF PRESIDENT?

CHP Chairman Özel said the following about the Super Cup scandal in Saudi Arabia:

– On the 100th anniversary of the Republic, did opposition parties win the match between Turkey’s two distinguished clubs against Ataturk’s enemy, Saudi Arabia?

– Whose mind is it to bring the biggest trophy of the 100th year of the Republic to Saudi Arabia, which does not go to Anıtkabir? Did I appoint that Minister, that TFF President, or am I supporting him? Those who caused such a situation to happen to Turkey, instead of making a sincere apology and self-criticism, are turning around and blaming the opposition.

– What should the opposition do? 4 months ago ‘This match cannot be played there.’ I said. 3 months ago ‘Change the location of this match.’ I said. 2 months ago ‘The right place for this match is Izmir Ataturk Stadium.’ I said.

– This is what happens if you bring a match between Ataturk’s two teams to a man who does not mention Ataturk’s name, does not go to his grave, cannot even tolerate our National Anthem, and greets Ataturk’s soldiers in Arabic instead of greeting them in his own language by saying ‘Hello soldier’. He still blames us. It is in the psychology of guilt. You are the reason for what happened there, you Tayyip Erdoğan.