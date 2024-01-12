Pablo Escobar’s hand reached Szentendre

#Pablo #Escobars #hand #reached #Szentendre

The story of Pablo Escobar and the Medellín cartel, as well as Colombian cocaine, has been covered thousands of times, with a highly successful series, film, documentary and, of course, countless books on the subject. It’s no wonder, since Escobar and his various people, such as the neo-Nazi Carlos Lehder, or the Ochoa brothers, smuggled cocaine and other drugs into the USA and Canada using very reckless and bloody methods, using sports planes or ships, and the resulting industry, not to mention thousands of people also caused his death.

The Medellín cartel built a drug empire with exceptional business acumen, which was able to supply America with mind-altering drugs from the depths of the Colombian jungle for more than a decade and a half. However, what has been less talked about so far is with whom and how Escobar worked, and what procurement routes he used to obtain the mostly medical-grade active ingredients. In addition, the case also has a surprising Hungarian aspect, which is what Jamrik Levente’s documentary Red Narcó is about.

The Adventures of a Narrator

The Red Narco starts strong: a small plane full of drugs, a firefight with the police, and a sheriff scratching his head, spitting and tasting the cocaine he found with a knife add color to the first few minutes of the film. At that time, the viewer cannot yet guess that these were the most exciting moments of the 50-minute work. From here on, 90% of the time we will hear the voice of Attila Epres as he reads the script, as he is the narrator of the film, which is fortunate if only from the point of view that he does his job professionally and with a pleasant voice.

This should be highlighted if only because one of the film’s biggest flaws is that it is extremely amateurish. The scenes played by unknown actors not only add to, but rather take away from the enjoyment of The Red Narcotic, especially since they often do not even illustrate what is being discussed, we get sequences that are completely independent of the narration and the story, which were sometimes even reused by the creators later . This is how it happens, for example, that we babble several times, for long minutes, as a military girl (that’s what she’s called in the cast list) first brings whiskey and a poppy seed cocoon (?) on a silver tray to a few military leaders, who first take a fiery look at it, flirting a bit with the lady in the meantime , while Epres tells about the pharmaceutical industry of the Kádár era.

Among other things, the Red Narcó regularly falls off the screen because of such scenes, Netflix, and viewers accustomed to the standard of documentaries of the 2020s have a hard time understanding what this is all about.

Facts and assumptions

However, the story and the era covered are interesting, and also underrepresented, not to mention that the director of the film also said in an interview with M1 that he also worked with five former American agents, including Javier Peña, played by Pedro Pascal in the series Narcos , as well as Escobar’s former right-hand man, Carlos Lehder, who has since been living under a pseudonym in Berlin, were also contacted to prepare the Red Narco. The flaw lies in the fact that the film wants to dramatize the story characterized by gangsters, murders, money and drugs.

During the time of the Escobars, there were two Hungarian criminal organizations in Los Angeles. One was dealing in stationery as a cover business to get money behind the scenes with various scams and extortions (they even had Guns n’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan working for them before the band’s run). The other, on the other hand, played more seriously, they traded drugs, but they did not shy away from burglaries and murders. Due to the nature of the era, they were obviously also involved in espionage deals, one of the ex-mafiosos, Ottó Gyepes-Gilbert, who was also in prison after receiving secret documents from an alleged double agent, speaks in the film.

From the beginning, the dubious cases were driven by the 2nd unit of the Hungarian intelligence MNVK from the background, they helped the biggest Hungarian gangsters gain a foothold in Los Angeles, and then when they brought the money home to launder, the state was extremely lenient in exchange for a respectable share. The film tells the story of how this multi-component system, moving hundreds of thousands of dollars, worked. The flourishing of the Hungarian pharmaceutical industry, the sedative methaqualone smuggled from a barracks in Szentendre to Germany and Austria by plainclothes military drivers, and even the deal offered to Hungary by the American authorities are discussed.

Being a documentary, at this point one would rightly expect the film to back up these very steep claims somewhat, but this usually falls short. Nowhere is there an official document, a photo, an archival recording, but not even for the sake of coloring, only Ronald Reagan and Gene Haislip, one of the heads of the US Drug Enforcement Agency, speak on contemporary recordings. On the other hand, there are stern-looking soldiers who load boxes into a truck, the previously mentioned, even sterner-looking sheriff, who turns his nose up with religious reverence, and gangsters in Hawaiian shirts (meaning: big people), who are tough, because they do a lot of talking.

The confusion is only heightened by the fact that relatively soon the film begins to blur the facts (which are, of course, not graphically supported) with assumptions and opinions. So, for example, it is an obvious idea that the state covered the abundance of goulash communism or the construction of hotels in the 1970s with money laundered from Escobar, but there is no concrete evidence for these, or the film does not show them.

And the story of the border guards who were “neutralized” while smuggling drugs on the Austrian border sounds quite simply fiction.

The speakers don’t help much either, even though they include an investigative journalist and a historian, plus the overall effect of the mini-interviews is horribly crappy. This seems less a fault of the actors than that they took all the notches in one go, in which not only the facts with the words “allegedly” or “presumably” remained, but the smaller (and otherwise completely natural) miscommunications too.

The Red Narkó therefore takes a damn exciting story – with which, moreover, you could start anything, since you can hardly find any information about the relationship between the Hungarian mafia in Los Angeles, Pablo Escobar, Hungarian intelligence and pharmaceutical production – and then turns it into a documentary film from the early 2000s with C-list action scenes . It’s a pity, but if you look at the website of Xtrame Studios, which recorded the film, everything falls into place.