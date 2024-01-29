#Pacific #Ocean #Floor #Leaks #Big #Earthquake #Threatens #Humans

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A mysterious leak was discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. It is said that this hole could cause a large earthquake.

Collect Unilad, The leak came from the ocean floor about 50 miles off the coast of Newport, Oregon. Researchers from the University of Washington say the bubbles that emerge are warmer than the surrounding sea water.

The leak is called the Pythia Oasis part of the Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ). This is a fault that stretches from the west coast of Vancouver Island to Northern California.

The water temperature there reaches 300-500 degrees Fahrenheit. More water coming out will have a bad impact, because there will be increased pressure on the fault and there will be pressure on the two plates.

Stress builds up and the plates slip, then earthquakes are inevitable. Something similar could possibly happen, said one of the authors from the University of Washington, Evan Solomon.

“Fluid coming out of a fault zone is like a lubricant leak. This is bad for earthquake hazards: a lack of lubricant can mean increased pressure and cause a damaging earthquake,” Solomon said.

Regarding the Phytia Oasis, the researchers said they were not sure whether it was the only type of seep. There will likely be other types around CSZ.

Solomon explained that the leak was discovered during an exploration of the seabed. He described the leak as not only producing bubbles but also like a spray of water from a fire hose.

“They looked in that direction and what they saw was not just methane bubbles, but water coming up from the sea floor like a fire hose,” Solomon explained. “This is something I have never seen and to my knowledge, I have never observed this before,” he said.

