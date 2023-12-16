Packaging-free groceries are not yet popular: ‘Customers not yet convinced’

#Packagingfree #groceries #popular #Customers #convinced

Packaging-free shopping: muesli and couscous in reusable jars

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 10:41

It’s the end of the story for the time being for the ambitious packaging-free online supermarket Pieter Pot. The company declared bankruptcy this week, despite financial rescue efforts.

The supermarket failed to make a profit. The idea behind Pieter Pot (packaging-free groceries in glass jars with a deposit) attracted too few customers.

According to retail advisor Tom Kikkert, the problems at Pieter Pot have two causes. “They have assumed exponential growth to keep investors satisfied. That does not fit with this initiative where you have to slowly, step by step, convince customers to switch to reusable packaging. In addition, it is still difficult to sell food and drinking to make money online.”

Kikkert thinks that the idea has a chance of success if the initiators start with a clean slate and keep costs low with a much smaller growth in the customer base. Pieter Pot founder Jouri Schoemaker currently assumes that the company will restart.

‘Little incentive to stop using plastic’

Not only a small player like Pieter Pot has focused on reducing packaging material in recent years. Large supermarket chains are also busy experimenting with it.

All supermarkets affiliated with the CBL trade association now produce 150 kilotons of plastic packaging material in a year. That’s the weight of roughly 30,000 elephants. And that’s just the packaging of the house brands.

That is why Albert Heijn wants to have less packaging in the store. The supermarket chain is trying to do this, among other things, by placing a wall with dispensers in the store: tubes from which customers can ‘tap’ products such as nuts, couscous and muesli into a reusable jar.

Albert Heijn has installed dispensers in a handful of stores

Albert Heijn now has such a wall at five locations, but according to the original plan there should be many more: fifty by 2023. According to retail expert Kikkert, this has not yet been achieved because consumers are becoming more aware, but “still a push in the good direction”.

Supermarket Lidl is also working on it and says it is looking at a ‘refill system’ to test whether customers embrace the concept. “We think it’s a shame that you have to throw away a good bottle of detergent after one use,” says head of sustainability Quirine de Weerd. According to her, you ultimately need the customer to make such a concept successful.

The app of the packaging-free supermarket Pieter Pot

In 2020, Pieter Pot founder Jouri Schoemaker predicted that brick-and-mortar supermarkets would also start working with reusable pots to sell their products within two years.

Retail advisor Kikkert is not surprised that that prediction did not come true. “There is hardly any incentive for current supermarkets to stop using plastic packaging. The current revenue model works for existing supermarkets and there is little room for newcomers to try something different.”

We think it’s a shame that you have to throw away a good bottle of detergent after 1 use. Quirine de Weerd, head of sustainability Lidl

There are more initiatives to get consumers to purchase packaging-free products. These are often small initiatives such as the recently opened Puur en Loos store in Utrecht, which originated from two existing small initiatives in the city. ‘Green’ retail chains such as Ekoplaza are also committed to using less plastic. Customers of those stores are often more willing to think about alternative packaging with an eye to the environment.

But these initiatives do not reach the large group of customers who are not so focused on more sustainable shopping. “The small initiatives have a lot of difficulty challenging the established order,” says Kikkert. “Supermarkets are not going to change radically unless the government intervenes or consumers place higher demands on supermarkets. The stores do have to change if customers say: ‘We don’t like this anymore’.”