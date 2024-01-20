Packaging-free online supermarket Pieter Pot is making a fresh start after crowdfunding

#Packagingfree #online #supermarket #Pieter #Pot #making #fresh #start #crowdfunding

Founder Jouri Schoemaker is happy that his company is getting a second chance. ‘The support from our customers and community has been overwhelming over the past six months, despite all the setbacks we had. We have enormous confidence in the future.’

Schoemaker managed to convince the curator with a new financing plan. The company will outsource part of its operations, which should also make it profitable on a small scale. “This restart ensures that Pieter Pot’s packaging-free mission continues,” says Maria Bowmer, curator of Pieter Pot.

‘Employment is also preserved as much as possible and customers are disadvantaged as little as possible. Unfortunately, bankruptcy always causes damage to creditors and suppliers. This cannot be prevented even in the event of a restart.’ Pieter Pot had twelve employees, seven of whom could continue.

Reusable preserving jars

Customers can reuse credits and deposit pots that customers still had at the time of the bankruptcy for future orders. ‘As soon as we have replenished our supplies and the systems are properly set up, we want to open again. Our ambition is to start online again in March.’

Supermarket chain Pieter Pot started a completely packaging-free supermarket in 2019, where customers received their products in reusable glass preserving jars. The company hoped to reduce waste and make packaging-free shopping the norm. Despite his great ambitions, Pieter Pot never managed to become profitable.

Pension fund BPFL filed for bankruptcy with the court in December 2023 because Pieter Pot had an outstanding debt of 79 thousand euros. The supermarket chain said it had approximately 20,000 customers at that time.