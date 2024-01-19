Packaging-free supermarket Pieter Pot raises enough money for a restart | Economy

#Packagingfree #supermarket #Pieter #Pot #raises #money #restart #Economy

Pieter Pot is going to make a new start. Through a successful crowdfunding campaign, the owners have raised enough money to save the packaging-free supermarket.

The packaging-free supermarket was declared bankrupt at the end of last year after the company had been in trouble for some time. They could no longer pay off the debts.

One of the creditors, the BPFL pension fund, went to court in December to file for bankruptcy. The judge in Rotterdam agreed. The company immediately announced that it wanted to make a fresh start.

Founder Jouri Schoemaker is very happy that Pieter Pot is getting a new chance. “The support from our customers and community has been overwhelming over the past six months, despite all the setbacks we have faced.”

The idea is that Pieter Pot will outsource all operational steps in the future. As a result, the company only needs a small team with low fixed costs. “That enables us to become financially healthy on a small scale,” says Schoemaker.

A solution has been devised for the credits and deposit pots that Pieter Pot’s customers still had when the company went bankrupt. These credits will regain their value and be used when placing new orders.

The future is being discussed with suppliers and partners. A number of the employees, who previously lost their jobs, will return to work at ‘Pieter Pot 2.0’ as the owners affectionately call it.

