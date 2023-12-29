#Packs #flock #Gerena #Levski #sells #star #million

Levski winger Ronaldo continues to be tracked by Russian side Rostov. The tenth team in the Premier League does not give up on attracting the Brazilian and is ready to make a new offer at the beginning of next year. Gerena has already received an offer for the 23-year-old football player from the Russian team.

Rostov put 1.5 million euros on the table for Ronaldo’s rights, but the Blues asked to receive at least another 500,000 euros to agree to a sale, “Tema Sport” writes. Initially, this refused the Russian club, but it became clear that there is still interest and expectations are for an improved offer from Rostov. The main reason is that the team parted with one of its offensive players in the person of Alexey Ionov. The bad boy of local football has decided to become a free agent and look for a new challenge for his career.

Ronaldo has been one of Levski’s best performing players this season. He has 6 goals in 25 games in all competitions, scoring several decisive goals in European tournaments and the First League. The Brazilian came to Gerena in the summer of 2022. He is part of the convertible group of players that Stanimir Stoilov brought to the team, and his sale can earn several times more than the money Bahia paid for him. Ronaldo’s contract with Levski runs until the summer of 2025. He recently acquired Bulgarian citizenship.

Gerena can also part with one more of their Brazilian players. The sharpest among the blues, Velton, is wanted by the Belgian giant Anderlecht, but the capital city will not accept an offer that is lower than 3 million euros. Another team from the country – Standard Liège – refused exactly such an amount.