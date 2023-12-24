Padres would approach a pact with left-hander Yuki Matsui

The Padres announced Saturday that they have signed Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui to a five-year deal. San Diego has made pitching a priority this winter, bringing four arms in the change in which sent the Dominican Juan José Soto to the Yankees.

Matsui has been an elite closer in Japan for a decade with Tohoki Rakuten’s Golden Eagles. In 10 seasons, he has a 2.40 ERA in 659.2 innings. If you don’t count his first season, when he was a starter, his earned run average is 2.10.

The 28-year-old Matsui was a multi-inning reliever for most of his career. However, in the last three seasons, he pitched just one inning as a closer and in a total of 152 innings over that stretch, he had a 1.42 ERA and 214 strikeouts. In 2023, he had 39 saves, the most by him in a year. It was his sixth season with 30 or more saves since 2015.

A five-foot-eight-inch lefty, Matsui uses an excellent splitter fastball. His fastball is 92-94 miles per hour with a top speed of 96 mph. Matsui also throws a slider.

However, he has a career walk rate of 10.9%.

Matsui was a member of the Japanese teams in the World Baseball Classic in both 2017 and 2023. Between both tournaments, he threw 3.2 zeros with six strikeouts.

