Padrino López rejects sending a warship to Guyana

The official wondered what has happened to what was signed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines of “good neighborliness.”

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López questioned this Sunday that the United Kingdom is preparing to send a warship to Guyana, in a gesture of military and diplomatic support with the former British colony.

Padrino López stated that they remain alert to provocations that “put regional peace and stability at risk.”

“A warship in waters to be delimited? And then? And the commitment to good neighborliness and peaceful coexistence? And the agreement not to threaten and use force against each other under any circumstances? ”He wrote in X.

As reported this Sunday by the British network ‘BBC’, the United Kingdom is preparing to send the ship as a “show of military and diplomatic support” to Guyana, which controls the disputed area.

