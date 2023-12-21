Pain Treatment Center engaged in illegal business selling prepaid treatments. 23 citizens reported to customs and inspected 9 branches – RTHK

#Pain #Treatment #Center #engaged #illegal #business #selling #prepaid #treatments #citizens #reported #customs #inspected #branches #RTHK

“);
jQuery(“#212 h3”).html(“”);

jQuery(document).ready(function() {
jwplayer.key=’EKOtdBrvhiKxeOU807UIF56TaHWapYjKnFiG7ipl3gw=’;
var playerInstance = jwplayer(“jquery_jwplayer_1″);
playerInstance.setup({
file: ”
//file: ‘
skin: {
url: location.href.split(‘/’, 4).join(‘/’) + ‘/jwplayer/skin/rthk/five.css’,
name: ‘five’
},
width: “100%”,
height: 30,
wmode: ‘transparent’,
primary: navigator.userAgent.indexOf(“Trident”)>-1 ? “flash” : “html5″,
events: {
onPlay: function(event) {
dcsMultiTrack(‘DCS.dcsuri’, ‘ ‘WT.ti’, ‘ Audio at newsfeed’, ‘WT.cg_n’, ‘#rthknews’, ‘WT.cg_s’, ‘Multimedia’,’WT.es’,’ ‘DCS.dcsqry’, ” );

}
}
});
});
});

2023-12-21 HKT 20:18

Share tools

  • The Pain Treatment Center was involved in illegal business selling prepaid treatments. 23 citizens reported to the Customs and inspected 9 branches.

Customs has received reports from 23 members of the public in the past few months, alleging that employees of a chain of pain treatment centers were suspected of using unfair business practices to sell prepaid treatment services and were suspected of violating the Trade Descriptions Ordinance.

Customs sent more than 40 people to 9 branches to investigate, interviewed the directors, directors and employees of the company involved, and seized purchase records, receipts, treatment contracts and employee information related to the whistleblower for further investigation.

Customs pointed out that the complainant mentioned that some staff claimed that the services were provided by physiotherapists, but later found out that they did not have the relevant qualifications; there were also complaints that the staff used intimidation tactics to force them to purchase prepaid treatment services. Customs has not made any arrests for the time being, but will continue to investigate. The public is reminded to think carefully before making prepayment purchases. If they plan to purchase services provided by professionals, they should first inquire about the qualifications of the service provider from the merchant or relevant professional organization.

Also Read:  Sonangol denies information about rising gas prices

Customs also said that the merchant involved has been operating for one to two years and uses hard-line sales methods. As for whether the merchant is registered, Customs is investigating.

According to the evidence collected by Customs on site, the center’s branches are located in Sheung Wan, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kwun Tong, Hung Hom and Tuen Mun, etc., claiming that they can enjoy 6 optional services at a discounted price of NT$100, including stretching therapy, posture analysis, and physical therapy. , orthopedic reduction, traditional Chinese medicine consultation and nutritionist consultation, etc. It is also said that some services can be claimed for insurance.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Former newsreader Bob Meijer (88) passed away
Posted on
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Mario Salas: It would be spectacular if Nicolás Castillo could play again at UC
Posted on
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
To have a balanced 2024, 3 signs must double their attention to their health
Posted on
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Oversized garbage reaches “acceptance limit” in 23 wards, even though it’s time for a major cleanup… Processing facilities are shut down due to fire, and storage areas are also swamped: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News