Pain Treatment Center engaged in illegal business selling prepaid treatments. 23 citizens reported to customs and inspected 9 branches – RTHK

#Pain #Treatment #Center #engaged #illegal #business #selling #prepaid #treatments #citizens #reported #customs #inspected #branches #RTHK

“);

jQuery(“#212 h3”).html(“”);

jQuery(document).ready(function() {

jwplayer.key=’EKOtdBrvhiKxeOU807UIF56TaHWapYjKnFiG7ipl3gw=’;

var playerInstance = jwplayer(“jquery_jwplayer_1″);

playerInstance.setup({

file: ”

//file: ‘

skin: {

url: location.href.split(‘/’, 4).join(‘/’) + ‘/jwplayer/skin/rthk/five.css’,

name: ‘five’

},

width: “100%”,

height: 30,

wmode: ‘transparent’,

primary: navigator.userAgent.indexOf(“Trident”)>-1 ? “flash” : “html5″,

events: {

onPlay: function(event) {

dcsMultiTrack(‘DCS.dcsuri’, ‘ ‘WT.ti’, ‘ Audio at newsfeed’, ‘WT.cg_n’, ‘#rthknews’, ‘WT.cg_s’, ‘Multimedia’,’WT.es’,’ ‘DCS.dcsqry’, ” );

}

}

});

});

});

2023-12-21 HKT 20:18

Share tools

The Pain Treatment Center was involved in illegal business selling prepaid treatments. 23 citizens reported to the Customs and inspected 9 branches.

Customs has received reports from 23 members of the public in the past few months, alleging that employees of a chain of pain treatment centers were suspected of using unfair business practices to sell prepaid treatment services and were suspected of violating the Trade Descriptions Ordinance.

Customs sent more than 40 people to 9 branches to investigate, interviewed the directors, directors and employees of the company involved, and seized purchase records, receipts, treatment contracts and employee information related to the whistleblower for further investigation.

Customs pointed out that the complainant mentioned that some staff claimed that the services were provided by physiotherapists, but later found out that they did not have the relevant qualifications; there were also complaints that the staff used intimidation tactics to force them to purchase prepaid treatment services. Customs has not made any arrests for the time being, but will continue to investigate. The public is reminded to think carefully before making prepayment purchases. If they plan to purchase services provided by professionals, they should first inquire about the qualifications of the service provider from the merchant or relevant professional organization.

Customs also said that the merchant involved has been operating for one to two years and uses hard-line sales methods. As for whether the merchant is registered, Customs is investigating.

According to the evidence collected by Customs on site, the center’s branches are located in Sheung Wan, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kwun Tong, Hung Hom and Tuen Mun, etc., claiming that they can enjoy 6 optional services at a discounted price of NT$100, including stretching therapy, posture analysis, and physical therapy. , orthopedic reduction, traditional Chinese medicine consultation and nutritionist consultation, etc. It is also said that some services can be claimed for insurance.