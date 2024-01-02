Painful disease: Recognizing cystitis in dogs

#Painful #disease #Recognizing #cystitis #dogs

A bladder infection in dogs can be very painful. How to recognize them and how to prevent them.

It’s not just us humans who can get a bladder infection, dogs occasionally suffer from it too. Bladder infection, also known as cystitis, can cause a variety of symptoms in dogs. The most common signs include:

Symptoms of cystitis in dogs

Frequent urination : Your dog may need to urinate more frequently than usual, often in small amounts.

: Your dog may need to urinate more frequently than usual, often in small amounts. Painful urination : Your four-legged friend may whine, whimper or show signs of pain when urinating.

: Your four-legged friend may whine, whimper or show signs of pain when urinating. Urinating outside the usual area : Your dog may urinate outside of the usual place, possibly to avoid the pain associated with the usual place.

: Your dog may urinate outside of the usual place, possibly to avoid the pain associated with the usual place. Urine discoloration : Urine may be cloudy or bloody.

: Urine may be cloudy or bloody. Licking the genitals : Increased licking in the genital area can be another sign of a bladder infection.

: Increased licking in the genital area can be another sign of a bladder infection. Changes in behavior: Some dogs may be more irritable or anxious than usual when they have a bladder infection.

There are various causes and risk factors that can lead to bladder infections in dogs:

Wetness, cold and a weakened immune system can also trigger a bladder infection. (Symbolic image) © Rene Traut/Imago

Bacterial infections : Bacteria that enter the urethra can cause inflammation of the bladder.

: Bacteria that enter the urethra can cause inflammation of the bladder. Harnsteine : Urinary stones can block the urinary tract and lead to a bladder infection.

: Urinary stones can block the urinary tract and lead to a bladder infection. Diabetes or other illnesses : Dogs with diabetes or other underlying medical conditions are at higher risk

: Dogs with diabetes or other underlying medical conditions are at higher risk Gender and age: Female dogs are more susceptible than male dogs. Older animals are also more often affected.

Prevention of bladder infections

However, there are some ways you can support and prevent your four-legged friend. Here are some tips:

Give enough water : Make sure your dog drinks enough water to keep the urinary tract clean.

: Make sure your dog drinks enough water to keep the urinary tract clean. Regular walks : Regular exercise promotes blood circulation and emptying of the bladder.

: Regular exercise promotes blood circulation and emptying of the bladder. Hygiene : Keep your dog’s genital area clean and dry.

: Keep your dog’s genital area clean and dry. Urinating after a walk : Encourage your dog to urinate after every walk to flush bacteria from the urethra.

: Encourage your dog to urinate after every walk to flush bacteria from the urethra. Healthy eating: A balanced diet can help support urinary tract health.

If you think your dog has a bladder infection, you should see a veterinarian. He will conduct an examination to determine the exact cause and recommend appropriate treatment. This may include antibiotics, painkillers or other medications.

Three frequently asked questions

Can my dog ​​get a bladder infection from walking outside in the rain? Yes, dogs can develop bladder infections if they get wet and are not dried. It is important to dry your four-legged friend well after rainy walks.

Can I treat a bladder infection myself? It is recommended to have the condition clarified by a veterinarian. Self-medication can lead to complications.

Can a bladder infection go away on its own? It is unlikely to go away on its own. It usually requires appropriate treatment.

