Painful loss narrowly avoided: Gandelman saves AA Gent from another downer in the final minute | Jupiler Pro League

#Painful #loss #narrowly #avoided #Gandelman #saves #Gent #downer #final #minute #Jupiler #Pro #League

An unrecognizable AA Gent seemed to take another uppercut. Until Gandelman made it 2-2 in the absolute final. Narrowly avoided a third defeat in a row. AA Gent tumbles out of the top three, as Club Brugge easily matched Charleroi.

There was some pressure at AA Gent. After the cup elimination against Club Brugge and the defeat against KV Mechelen, both in front of their own audience, they had to win against Westerlo. If only to rekindle the enthusiasm around the Buffaloes, right Hein?

Well, there was no enthusiasm from the Buffaloes in the opening phase. Westerlo was more eager and took the best chances. Reynolds and Yow encountered a good goalkeeping Schmidt, Vermant missed an open opportunity. Enough warnings. And yet AA Gent conceded an early goal. After a bad play-in pass from Kandouss, the Gamecocks quickly switched. The completely released Sydorchuk found Vermant, who finished flawlessly this time: 0-1. Earned.

Westerlo then collapsed. AA Gent claimed possession of the ball, but did little with it. Too little creativity, too few solutions. Whistling sounded in the stands. A harmless long shot from De Sart and a header from Gandelman – there was nothing more to note. Until just before half time. A free kick from Kums was headed through by Torunarigha and the free-standing Gandelman nodded in (1-1). This way, the damage was still limited for AA Gent.

We had fireworks early in the second half. Literally – outside the stadium, fireworks flew into the sky for a minute. But also (briefly) on the field. AA Gent quickly created an opportunity. Yokota laid off for De Sart, who hit straight at Bolat. There was more to it. The Buffaloes were the better team, with good moments from Yokota and De Sart. But really get Westerlo into trouble? No, that was not possible.

The devil was in the tail. Because in minute 85, De Sart stepped on Yow’s foot in his own box: penalty! Madsen sent Schmidt in the wrong direction. 1-2, say. Firm uppercut for AA Gent. Who still managed to overcome it. Gandelman – him again – scored the 2-2 in the absolute final seconds. The Buffalos felt like Houdini, having just escaped a painful defeat. But Vanhaezebrouck and co cannot be satisfied with this draw.

90’+8′

End of second half

90’+7′

2-2 GOAL van Omri Gandelman!

90’+5′

Daisuke Yokota is replaced by Laurent Depoitre

90′

Griffin Yow is replaced by Ravil Tagir

89′

Yokota up there!

Things just won’t work out for Yokota tonight! After – finally – a good rush from Brown, Yokota is able to kick in one go. His shot explodes onto the crossbar!

89′

Yellow card for Nacer Chadli

88′

Yellow card for Nacer Chadli

87′

Yellow card for Sven Kums

87′

Yellow card for Nicolas Madsen

87′

1-2 GOAL (Penalty) by Nicolas Madsen!

86′

Yellow card for Julien De Sart

85′

VAR: Penalty confirmed

84′

Penalty for Westerlo!

De Sart stands on Yow’s foot in his own box and ref Bourdeaud’hui points resolutely to the spot. We get a penalty.

82′

Yokota transfers

Yokota, one of the most active Buffalos, takes his chance from the edge of the box. His shot narrowly goes over.

80′

Yellow card for Dogucan Haspolat

78′

Reynolds leaves it!

With a cross, things suddenly go completely wrong for AA Gent as far as man coverage is concerned. Reynolds can head completely free and should actually score, but he heads over without conviction. AA Gent does well here.

75′

Mathias Fixelles is replaced by Dogucan Haspolat

75′

Thomas Van den Keybus is replaced by Nacer Chadli

68′

Yellow card for Mathias Fixelles

67′

Pieter Gerkens is replaced by Franck Surdez

There is the newest addition to AA Gent. Franck Surdez replaces Gerkens. Can he still change course?

