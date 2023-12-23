PAINTING – Mamy Rajoelisolo is no more

The painter Mamy Rajoelisolo died the day before yesterday

Under a sky full of sadness, the world of visual art lost one of its sparkling stars the day before yesterday, with the definitive departure of the talented painter Mamy Rajoelisolo. A versatile artist, he was also a journalist, caricaturist and teacher of Plastic Arts at the University of Antananarivo. Mamy Rajoelisolo, a leading figure in classical painting, left her mark on her era with her figurative works tinged with an emerging expressionism.

His paintings, imbued with sensitivity, captured the beauty of scenes of life and landscapes, offering a deeply human look at everyday life. Among his most notable achievements, he was able to depict with finesse the life of the population of the Central Highlands, thus offering an open window on their reality.

As the grandson of Charles Rajoelisolo, one of the prominent founders of the “Mitady ny very” movement alongside Jean Joseph Rabearivelo, Mamy Rajoelisolo proudly carried the family artistic legacy. Through his creations, we could perceive a constant search for Malagasyness, testifying to a deep influence and respectful of his roots.

The artist, through his commitment and talent, was able to perpetuate the artistic tradition of his lineage, thus becoming the worthy heir of his grandfather. His departure leaves a huge void in the artistic panorama, but his legacy, immortalized through his timeless works, will continue to inspire future generations. Today, Mamy Rajoelisolo’s brush rests, but her impact on Malagasy art and culture will endure through time.

Nicole Rafalimananjara