PAINTING – Mamy Rajoelisolo is no more

The painter Mamy Rajoelisolo died the day before yesterday

Under a sky full of sadness, the world of visual art lost one of its sparkling stars the day before yesterday, with the definitive departure of the talented painter Mamy Rajoelisolo. A versatile artist, he was also a journalist, caricaturist and teacher of Plastic Arts at the University of Antananarivo. Mamy Rajoelisolo, a leading figure in classical painting, left her mark on her era with her figurative works tinged with an emerging expressionism.

His paintings, imbued with sensitivity, captured the beauty of scenes of life and landscapes, offering a deeply human look at everyday life. Among his most notable achievements, he was able to depict with finesse the life of the population of the Central Highlands, thus offering an open window on their reality.

As the grandson of Charles Rajoelisolo, one of the prominent founders of the “Mitady ny very” movement alongside Jean Joseph Rabearivelo, Mamy Rajoelisolo proudly carried the family artistic legacy. Through his creations, we could perceive a constant search for Malagasyness, testifying to a deep influence and respectful of his roots.

The artist, through his commitment and talent, was able to perpetuate the artistic tradition of his lineage, thus becoming the worthy heir of his grandfather. His departure leaves a huge void in the artistic panorama, but his legacy, immortalized through his timeless works, will continue to inspire future generations. Today, Mamy Rajoelisolo’s brush rests, but her impact on Malagasy art and culture will endure through time.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Also Read:  Winter Solstice Horoscope, December 22, 2023. Gemini Life Changes, Aquarius Blessed With Cosmic Power

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Apple explores AI deals with news publishers – New York Times – December 22, 2023 at 10:31 p.m.
Apple explores AI deals with news publishers – New York Times – December 22, 2023 at 10:31 p.m.
Posted on
Groningen wants to attract young people from Randstad: ‘Courageous, but hopeless campaign’
Groningen wants to attract young people from Randstad: ‘Courageous, but hopeless campaign’
Posted on
India v Australia: women’s one-off Test, day three – live | Australia women’s cricket team
India v Australia: women’s one-off Test, day three – live | Australia women’s cricket team
Posted on
what to expect at Christmas? The interview with Pierangelo Clerici
what to expect at Christmas? The interview with Pierangelo Clerici
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News