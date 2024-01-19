pairings, dates, crossovers, matches and schedules

#pairings #dates #crossovers #matches #schedules

The Copa del Rey enters its final stretch and does so with the quarterfinal crossings already defined. After an exciting round of 16, the last single-match round is already set. The days January 23, 24 and 25 We will have a pass to the cup semi-finals at stake.

With the champion and runner-up of the last edition eliminated, this year’s Cup will bring a new final. Neither Real Madrid in health They will be able to repeat the match in Seville. From these four qualifying rounds, the semi-finalists will emerge who will opt to lift the Copa del Rey.

This was the draw for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals

Copa del Rey quarterfinal matches and schedules

Celta-Real Sociedad (Tuesday 9:30 p.m.)

Mallorca-Girona (Wednesday 7.30 p.m.)

Athletic-Barcelona (Wednesday 9:30 p.m.)

Atlético-Sevilla (Thursday 9:00 p.m.)

Modification of schedules

Ballot for LaLiga after knowing the Copa del Rey clashes. The first obligatory change that must be made is to move to Sunday the 28th Seville-Osasuna of matchday 22. This means that Barcelona cannot play the postponed matchday 20 against Osasuna scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 in Montjuic. One option that LaLiga could consider is to place the Getafe-Real Madrid of that matchday 20 on Tuesday the 30th, which would force the Las Palmas-Real Madrid match to be played on Saturday the 27th and that Barcelona-Osasuna was placed on Wednesday the 31st and that on Thursday, February 1st, the Atlético-Rayo Vallecano of that same day 20.