Pakistan-Iran Agree to Defuse Conflict After Attacking Each Other

Islamabad –

Pakistan and Iran “agreed to de-escalate” tensions after exchanging deadly airstrikes against militant targets in their respective territories this week.

As reported AFP and Al ArabiyaSaturday (20/1/2024), a rare military action in the conflict-prone Baluchistan border region – which is divided between the two countries – has fueled regional tensions that were already flared due to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on what it called “terrorist” targets in Pakistani territory on Tuesday (16/1) evening. Islamabad responded to the attack by targeting militant targets inside Iranian territory on Thursday (18/1) local time.

Pakistan withdrew its ambassador from Tehran in protest and said Iran’s diplomatic envoy – who was returning home – was prohibited from returning to Islamabad.

The United Nations (UN) and the United States (US) called on both countries to exercise restraint. Meanwhile, China offered to be a mediator.

However, after speaking by telephone on Friday (19/1), Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed that “close coordination in eradicating terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern must be strengthened “.

“They also agreed to defuse tensions,” said a summary of the conversation between the two foreign ministers as released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

