Pakistan-Iran Agree to Defuse Conflict After Attacking Each Other

#PakistanIran #Agree #Defuse #Conflict #Attacking

Islamabad

Pakistan and Iran “agreed to de-escalate” tensions after exchanging deadly airstrikes against militant targets in their respective territories this week.

As reported AFP and Al ArabiyaSaturday (20/1/2024), a rare military action in the conflict-prone Baluchistan border region – which is divided between the two countries – has fueled regional tensions that were already flared due to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on what it called “terrorist” targets in Pakistani territory on Tuesday (16/1) evening. Islamabad responded to the attack by targeting militant targets inside Iranian territory on Thursday (18/1) local time.

Pakistan withdrew its ambassador from Tehran in protest and said Iran’s diplomatic envoy – who was returning home – was prohibited from returning to Islamabad.

The United Nations (UN) and the United States (US) called on both countries to exercise restraint. Meanwhile, China offered to be a mediator.

However, after speaking by telephone on Friday (19/1), Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed that “close coordination in eradicating terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern must be strengthened “.

“They also agreed to defuse tensions,” said a summary of the conversation between the two foreign ministers as released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/idh)

Also Read:  Judgment over attack plans: Iran summons German ambassador

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How parents Ineke (44) and Sam (38) felt ripped off by Richard K.: ‘After the notary we were in shock’ – AD
How parents Ineke (44) and Sam (38) felt ripped off by Richard K.: ‘After the notary we were in shock’ – AD
Posted on
‘Emily in Paris’ actress Ashley Park critically ill in intensive care in Maldives
‘Emily in Paris’ actress Ashley Park critically ill in intensive care in Maldives
Posted on
BENFICA-BOAVISTA, 2-0 Schmidt comments on the departures of Chiquinho, Guedes and Jurásek (video)
BENFICA-BOAVISTA, 2-0 Schmidt comments on the departures of Chiquinho, Guedes and Jurásek (video)
Posted on
Young people are increasingly affected by colorectal cancer and doctors don’t know why
Young people are increasingly affected by colorectal cancer and doctors don’t know why
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News