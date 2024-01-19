Pakistan PM Holds Emergency Security Meeting After Exchanging Attacks with Iran

#Pakistan #Holds #Emergency #Security #Meeting #Exchanging #Attacks #Iran

The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan held an emergency security meeting with military and intelligence leaders on Friday (19/1). This emergency meeting was held after the Pakistani and Iranian militaries exchanged attacks targeting militants.

The rare military action in the restive Baluchistan border region – which is part of both countries’ territory – has further fueled regional tensions already simmering due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Reported by the news agency AFP, Friday (19/1/2024), Iran launched missile and drone attacks on what they called “terrorist” targets in Pakistan last Tuesday (16/1) night. Pakistan then attacked militant targets in Iran on Thursday (18/1).

Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said that the Iranian representative – who is returning to Iran – is prohibited from returning to Islamabad.

The UN and the United States have called on both countries to exercise restraint, while China has offered to mediate.

“The Prime Minister has requested a meeting of the National Security Committee to be held today,” a spokesman at his office told AFP.

An Islamabad security official said that the Chief of Army Staff and heads of intelligence agencies would attend the meeting in the afternoon local time.

Pakistani leader Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar cut short his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland following the attack.

His caretaker government is currently leading Pakistan into elections that are just three weeks away, and have been marred by allegations of pre-election fraud.

Tehran and Islamabad have both said their military offensives target their own domestic militants who have taken refuge in foreign territory.

