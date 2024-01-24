#Pakistans #Hostile #Allies

Pakistan has many countries that are allies but mutual enemies.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has many allies to support military power. However, Pakistan is very clever because it approaches many countries that are allies, even though these allies are enemies.

That is not wrong because Pakistan has an arch enemy, namely India, which has nuclear weapons.

Pakistan’s motives are purely opportunistic. Nothing else. As a pragmatic country, Pakistan needs the support of a religious military force.

Pakistan’s Hostile Allies

1. China

China is a close ally of Pakistan. In mid-2023, China delivered two frigates to the Pakistani navy, completing a four-warship deal signed in 2018. It was evidence of deepening military cooperation between the two countries in one of the world’s most complex geopolitical regions.

The ships – two Type 054A frigates – will be used to guard the waters of the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC). CPEC is an ambitious infrastructure project connecting Xinjiang in western China to Pakistan that aims to offer an alternative future transport route for goods including gas. Part of the network is the Pakistani port of Gwadar, located on a major waterway in the Arabian Sea.

Economic and military ties between the two neighboring countries are growing closer against the changing geopolitical backdrop, which is evident from Pakistan’s increasing military procurement from China and joint military exercises to guard assets and trade routes. For China, Pakistan and its access to the Arabian Sea are key in the event of a maritime blockade in the Malacca Strait.

China sent the first batch of six J-10 fighter jets to Pakistan in March 2022. The eight Hangor Class submarines that Pakistan ordered from China are expected to be delivered before 2028.