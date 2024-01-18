Pakistan’s response was to hit militants in Iran

#Pakistans #response #hit #militants #Iran

Pakistan’s military struck Iran overnight, Pakistani officials said on Thursday. This is in response to Iran’s earlier airstrikes in Pakistan.

“Pakistan conducted several highly coordinated and targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that “a number of terrorists were killed.”

“This morning’s action was taken based on credible intelligence about imminent large-scale terrorist activity,” the ministry said.

“Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said. “The sole purpose of today’s action was to ensure Pakistan’s security and national interests, which are paramount and cannot be compromised.”

The Pakistani military later said the strikes targeted the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

Ethnic Baloch militants have been fighting for a separate state for decades, claiming the central government is unfairly exploiting the rich gas and mineral resources of Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The military said strikes against “terrorist hideouts in Iran” were effective, but it remains on “constant alert”.

Careful rhetoric

The BBC points out that Pakistan uses cautious rhetoric – it says it is targeting terrorists, not Iran itself, while echoing Iran’s own explanations for why Pakistan was struck.

It is believed that this is how Pakistan is trying to avoid further escalating the situation.

At the time, Iran said it had summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires in response to the attack, which killed at least nine people.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Iran and Pakistan do not want to further escalate tensions.

He says he has spoken to his counterparts from both countries and that both countries are committed to restraint.

“Opportunity for de-escalation”

Michael Kugelman, a specialist in South Asian issues at the US Wilson Center, writes on Platform X that there is an opportunity to de-escalate the situation after a proportionate response from Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s retaliation appears to have been proportionate to Iran’s previous strike, and was directed only at militants and not at Iranian security forces.” With both sides on equal footing, so to speak, there is an opportunity to de-escalate the situation if a cool head prevails. But this is a very big “if”, says the political scientist.

Former British (UK) Ambassador to Iran Robert Macaire told the BBC that Iran’s attacks on Pakistan and its response have internal reasons.

According to him, although cross-border attacks are very serious, it is not a direct attack between two countries.

The reciprocal strikes targeted militant groups operating in each other’s territory, Macaire said, adding that the Iran-Pakistan border has been troubled for years.

Macaire described the divided Balochistan region as a lawless area, home to the main drug-trafficking gangs responsible for thousands of murders.

“On the Pakistani side, I understand that, given that the strikes were carried out on their territory, it would be quite difficult domestically if we didn’t see some kind of response,” the diplomat said.

According to M. Kugelman, “this retaliatory strike against Iran can give a political boost to the Pakistani military. Her crackdown on (former Pakistan Prime Minister – VZ) Imran Khan and his party has sparked public anger towards the military. A retaliatory strike can create, albeit a short-lived, rallying effect around the flag.”

He also believes that a third party should mediate: “Beijing is the most logical mediator, with the ability and leverage to make it happen.”

China wants to mediate

And Beijing has already announced that it wants to mediate between Pakistan and Iran, after both of these countries launched strikes on each other’s territory.

“China sincerely hopes that both sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid escalation of tensions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

“We also want to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides want it,” she said.

Mao Ning reiterated that Iran and Pakistan are China’s friendly and influential countries.

They attacked with a drone and a missile

Early Thursday, Iranian media reported several explosions in several neighborhoods of Saravan in Iran’s restive southeastern border region.

“An explosion was heard, after which a drone and a missile attacked Sarawan in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan,” Iran’s Mehr news agency said.

Tehran on Tuesday attacked what it said were terrorist positions inside Pakistani territory, killing two children, according to Islamabad.

Iran’s strikes in Pakistan come after Tehran has also carried out attacks in Iraq and Syria against what it calls “anti-Iranian terrorist groups”.

According to the Iranian government, the missile and drone attack was aimed at the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl group.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the “unprovoked and gross violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty” and recalled its ambassador from Iran and prevented Tehran’s envoy, who is currently in Iran, from returning to the country.

Both nuclear-armed Pakistan and neighboring Iran are battling smoldering insurgencies in sparsely populated regions along their shared border.

