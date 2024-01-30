Palacios without mercy with Colo Colo: “It is impossible to say no to Boca”

#Palacios #mercy #Colo #Colo #impossible #Boca

It is the soap opera of the moment at the Monumental stadium. Since Boca Juniors showed interest in the services of Carlos Palacios, a series of versions about the future of the talented midfielder began to circulate in the Albas facilities.

And the aforementioned lets himself be loved. For the same reason, he did not surprise that this Monday he opened the door to the trans-Andean team, despite having reached an agreement with Macul’s team. “There are clauses involved. “Everything can happen from one minute to the next, as I have always said, whatever is best for everyone and especially for me,” said the player at a club activity.

Then he added that he feels “pride and happiness, because it means that I am doing things well and as I said, it is one of the best clubs in the world.” Of course, that’s not all, because for Palacios it was essential that the president of Boca himself, Juan Román Riquelme, called him to ask him to go to La Bombonera.

“I never expected it, it was very surprising when the messages started to arrive, I had talked to him, but he hadn’t told me that. He is my biggest idol since I was little, so for him to say it is a source of great pride and happiness for what I am experiencing,” he said.

And to end his flirtation with the River Plate institution, the native of Renca expressed that “it is impossible to say no to Boca. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it is difficult to say no. “We are going to hope that it is the best for everyone, for me, and that time will decide.”

Words that arrive just when Brazil denies that there are offers for the midfielder. “The only thing I can tell you is that we have nothing from Boca Juniors, no offer. There is no proposal by Carlos Palacios. The player is in Colo Colo,” Vasco da Gama executive director Alexandre Mattos told El Deportivo.

But in Santiago they do not trust each other and the president of Blanco y Negro himself, Alfredo Stöhwing, adds a certain amount of uncertainty. “We are 95 percent certain that he will stay at the club, we have done everything to ensure that this is the case, but it cannot be completely guaranteed,” says the helmsman of the white concessionaire.

He then concluded that “Carlos Palacios’ situation is special because he signed with us and has a contract, but, as you know, 80 percent of the transfer belongs to Vasco da Gama and he has an exit clause… so -eventually – Certain circumstances could arise, for someone to exercise the exit clause and have a variation on that, so it can never be confirmed since we are not the complete owners of the pass.”