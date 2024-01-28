Palancas Negras collects one million and three hundred thousand dollars –

With the qualification to the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2023), after a 3-0 victory over Namibia, the Palancas Negras guarantee the receipt of 1,300,000 US dollars, allocated by the African Football Confederation (CAF).

If they win in the quarter-finals, the opponent to be defined in today’s game between Nigeria and Cameroon, the Palancas Negras will receive a prize of 2,500,000 US dollars.

It should be remembered that the BAI bank promised, in the event of victory, five million kwanzas for each athlete, in an offer that also covers members of the technical team.

CAN 2023: Angola qualified for the quarter-finals

