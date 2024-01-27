Palancas Negras must face the game against Namibia responsibly, says commentator

The sports commentator Radio José Paulino Zinga, states that the Palancas Negras will face difficulties in the game against Namibia, in the final phase of the African Cup of Nations, taking place in Côte d’Ivoire.

Zinga believes in the potential of the Angolan team, but warns Pedro Gonçalves’ pupils not to underestimate their opponent, as they have already shown that they can thwart the team’s intentions.

“Players cannot have the audacity to belittle the opponent and enter the four lines with high heels. Namibia has already shown that it is strong,” he said.

Angola will return to the La Paix Stadium, in Bouaké, where they debuted against Algeria and played against Mauritania. The duel is scheduled for January 27th, next Saturday, at 6 pm.

Here is the round of 16 calendar:

January 27th

Angola vs Namibia, at 18:00 – The National Team takes to the pitch at the Estádio de la Paix, in Bouaké, the stage where they have already played twice in the group stage against Algeria and Mauritania, to play against Namibia and continue their hope to win the race.

Nigeria vs Cameroon, at 9:00 pm – Nigeria, coached by José Peseiro, will face Rigobert Song’s Cameroon in an African football classic at the Félix Houhphët-Boigny Stadium, in Abidjan.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Conakry, at 6pm – One of the sensations of the group stage, Equatorial Guinea will face off against Guinea-Conakry, in a regional derby, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, in Abidjan.

Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), at 9 pm – Pharaohs and Leopards combine for nine CAN titles, with Egypt having the most wins (7) and DRC (2).

These two football legends from the continent will face off at the Laurent Pokou Stadium, in San-Pédro.

The winner of these two matches will play each other in the quarter-finals.