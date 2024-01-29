Palancas Negras with land and over Kz eight million guaranteed in case of victory –

Banco Keve announced today further support for the National Football Team. The institution promised a generous prize of eight million kwanzas and a mascot column to each player and member of the coaching staff, in case of victory against Nigeria in the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

“The bank’s gesture represents significant recognition of the effort and dedication of the athletes and technical team, who have committed themselves to representing the country with excellence. In addition to strengthening the importance of sport as a tool for national unity, the financial offer highlights the institution’s commitment to valuing Angolan talent”, says the statement in which the Kianda’s Mail had access.

Keve thus joins the BAI bank, which yesterday made five million kwanzas available to each player, in an offer that also covered the members of the technical team, present at CAN in Côte d’Ivoire.

In addition to the cash prizes, this Saturday, the 27th, the Municipal Administration of Viana announced that, if the Palancas Negras reach the quarter-finals, each player will receive a plot of land.

“This is well-deserved recognition for those who dedicate their skills and passion to sport. We are confident that this initiative will not only motivate our players, but will also serve as an example for other initiatives to support sport throughout the municipality”, committed the Municipal Administrator of Viana, Demétrio Antônio Brás de Sepúlveda.

Palancas Negras holds one million and three hundred thousand dollars

